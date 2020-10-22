Sanjay Bangar Reveals MS Dhoni's Invention That Made Him India's Best White-ball Finisher

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is arguably the greatest finisher that the world cricket has had the privilege to witness. Over the years, Dhoni has played the finisher's role for India, as well as Dream11 IPL franchise Chennai where he has changed games with his impeccable finishing touches and calculated approach. However, when the Ranchi lad burst into Indian cricket, his game was completely different as he was more of an attacking batsman.

Sanjay Bangar reveals how MS Dhoni became world's best finisher

Recently, former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar shared an anecdote stating how Dhoni turned into the best finisher in the world. While speaking on Star Sports, Sanjay Bangar said that he recently came to know how Dhoni, who was a big-hitter of the ball in his formative years, curbed his natural instinct to become the best finisher in the world. Sanjay Bangar revealed that 'Captain Cool' used to write on his thigh pad "1, 2 - Tick Tick and 4, 6 - Cross Cross" to remind himself to focus on singles and doubles and avoid taking unnecessary risks.

Sanjay Bangar further said that every time Dhoni would go out to bat and he’d be putting on his thigh pad, he’d probably have a look at that which would remind him that he has to follow a 'process'. Bangar claimed that is how by running those ones and twos, he became such a great finisher.

Bangar reckoned that most finishers in world cricket have realised the importance of singles and doubles. He also gave the example of Michael Bevan, who is considered as one of the best finishers in the game. Bangar opined that one thing that Bevan and Dhoni have in common is the ability to take ones and twos, which helps them win cricket matches. The commentator was India's batting coach from 2014 to 2019.

Meanwhile, the MS Dhoni-led Chennai side have had an abysmal Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign so far. The Men in Yellow have played ten matches out of which they have won three and lost seven. In fact, their skipper has also had a forgettable season individually. The MS Dhoni stats this season have been dismal, to say the least. The MS Dhoni stats include the 164 runs he has scored in 10 matches at a modest average of 27.33 and strike-rate of 125.19 which are way less than his usual standards.

Chennai's Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign seems all but over. According to the Chennai Dream11 IPL schedule, Dhoni's men will take on arch-rivals Mumbai Indians on Friday, October 23 in Sharjah. Chennai will play for their pride while Mumbai will look to regain their spot at the top of the points table.

