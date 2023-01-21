Mohammed Siraj's Clumsy Fielding Infuriates Rohit Sharma, Hardik Not Happy Either; WATCH

India and New Zealand are currently locking horns against each other in the second ODI of their three-match series in Raipur. The Men in Blue have put the Kiwis in trouble, taking 5 wickets for just 15 runs on the board. Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, and Shardul Thakur chipped in with the ball to help India gain an advantage in the match. However, clumsy fielding from Siraj left skipper Rohit Sharma infuriated for a while as he was seen expressing his frustration with the effort.

The incident occurred on the second ball of the 16th over when Hardik Pandya was bowling to Glenn Phillips. Pandya bowled a length delivery, which Phillips pushed wide of mid-on. Siraj was fielding in the region and to save time, he tried to stop the ball by sliding down. However, Siraj failed to stop the ball from his leg and ended up conceding two more runs. This left Rohit Sharma frustrated, while Pandya was seen giving a sarcastic smile to hide his anger.

Rohit sharma frustrated by Siraj’s fielding effort#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/8SyxrxX3sH — Cricket Junkie (@JunkieCricket) January 21, 2023

Shami dismissed opener Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, and Michael Bracewell for 0, 1, and 22 runs, respectively. Siraj picked up the wicket of Henry Nicholls for 2 off 29 balls. Pandya dismissed Devon Conway and Mitchell Santner for 7 and 27 runs, while Shardul Thakur picked up the wicket of Tom Latham. Earlier, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. This is the first time Raipur is hosting an international game.

New Zealand have lost 7 wickets for just 103 runs on the board. None of the batters in the top order were able to reach the double-digit mark for the Blackcaps. Glenn Phillips is currently batting at 36 off 51 balls with Henry Shipley, who has just joined him in the middle.

India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c, wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.

Image: Twitter