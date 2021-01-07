Mohammed Siraj's Commitment Before Start Of Play On Day 1 Lauded By Kaif & Wasim Jaffer

Veteran Indian cricketers Mohammad Kaif and, Wasim Jaffer hailed Team India's frontline pacer Mohammed Siraj for his commitment towards representing the country.

Siraj was in tears just before the start of play on Day 1 of the third Test match between India & Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The speedster who was making only his second appearance in red-ball cricket broke down and was in tears while singing the national anthem. It wasn’t until the end that he wiped off his tears and received a warm smile from fellow pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

'No better motivation'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, former Indian middle-order batsman Mohammad Kaif forwarded the image of Siraj's emotional moment ahead of the start of play on Day 1 and went on to say he wants certain people to remember this picture and then added that this is what national anthem means for Mohammad Siraj.

Kaif's former Indian team-mate as well as Test specialist Wasim Jaffer also forwarded the 26-year-old's image and then went on to mention that even if there's little or no crowd to cheer the players, there is no better motivation than playing for India. The multiple-time Ranji Trophy winner then quoted a legend who according to him had once said "You don't play for the crowd, you play for the country."

Mohammed Siraj accounts for David Warner

The Hyderabadi quickie did succeed in making the new ball talk when he accounted for a returning David Warner in the fourth over of the Australian first innings. On the third delivery of that over, the pacer had bowled one around the off-stump which moved away after pitching as the southpaw decides to play an aggressive shot. However, he does not get any timing on it as the ball took the outside edge of his bat and went straight into the hands of Cheteshwar Pujara at first slip who completed an easy catch.

Siraj bowled 14 overs on Day 1 and has so far picked up one scalp by conceding 46 runs.

An unbeaten 60-run stand for the third wicket between Australia's famed top-order batsmen Marnus Labuschagne (67*) and, Steve Smith (31*) had ensured that the hosts' scoreline read 166/2 at stumps on Day 1.

Mohammed Siraj Gets Emotional On Singing National Anthem Ahead Of Sydney Test: WATCH

