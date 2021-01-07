Ricky Ponting 'very Impressed' With Will Pucovski's Performance On Debut In SCG Test

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting lauded debutant Will Pucovski's 62-run knock against India on Day 1 of the third Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Opening the innings for Australia, Pucovski began on a cautious note and then went after the Indian bowlers once he was set in the middle.

The hosts lost the wicket of explosive opener David Warner early and after that, the debutant added 100 runs along with number three batsman Marnus Labuschagne for the second-wicket stand before the former was dismissed.

'A promising sign': Ricky Ponting

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the three-time World Cup winner went on to say that he is very impressed with Will Pucovski's innings on Day and then mentioned that to look the part at Test level on debut is a promising sign and rapt for the youngster to breakthrough after the setbacks he's had along the way.

Very impressed with Will Pucovski's innings today. To look the part at Test level on debut is a promising sign and rapt for him to break through after the setbacks he's had along the way. #AUSvIND — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) January 7, 2021

Just when it appeared that the Malvern cricketer looked in fine touch to play a big knock, his innings was cut short on 62 when he was trapped plumb in front of the wicket by frontline pacer Navdeep Saini.

Australia dominate the proceedings on Day 1

Australian Test skipper Tim Paine won a crucial toss and elected to bat first. Once Pocovski was dismissed, the number three and number four batting combination of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith ensured that there were no further hiccups and went on to add an unbeaten 60-run stand for the third wicket. The 26-year-old registered a vital half-century. Labuschagne remained not out on 67 while Smith was unbeaten on 31 as Australia's scoreline read 166/2 at stumps on Day 1.

