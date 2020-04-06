Mohit Sharma Urges People To 'unite For Cricket & India' As The World Battles COVID-19

Mohit Sharma has come forward to urge all the citizens of India to stay safe and stay indoors as the world continues to battle the deadly COVID-19 that has made a huge impact.

'Let's unite for India': Mohit Sharma

"I am here to talk about something very important. As you all know that the coronavirus has made its presence felt all over the world, a lockdown has been enforced in our entire nation due to which many people are upset but if you look at it from the country's point of view then it (lockdown) is just a small thing and not a big issue. It is important for all of you to be at home and stay safe and this is the only way how we can fight coronavirus", said Mohit Sharma during a video interaction.

"Only get out of your homes if is that important and only case of an emergency and even there I request you to take care of a few things as well. We all love cricket and even I am missing cricket. In fact, I know that many of you are also missing the game of cricket as well. The way we make a team and play against our opponents, it is the identical situation in our country and here is where we all need to show our team spirit and Indian spirit to fight against coronavirus and I want all of us to come together, show the same spirit to fight coronavirus, show a team spirit and that team spirit can only be shown by you sitting at home, staying united and being with your family which is very important," he said.

"There is only one request from my end, 'Let's unite for cricket, let's unite for India'. Thank you so much guys", he added.

The medium-pacer, who was released by the Chennai Super Kings has been brought by Delhi Capitals for IPL 2020 which was originally supposed to get underway on March 29 but has now been tentatively postponed to April 15 due to the global pandemic.

Stakeholders looking at the September-November window for IPL 2020

As per reports, the stakeholders are looking at the September-November window later this year to make the IPL 2020 season happen. The organisers are keen on having a go at this plan even if it’s a short season without foreign players.

If IPL 2020 indeed takes place without overseas players, there are fears that the tournament may lose its charm. According to a BCCI official, it would be exactly like another Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy if the foreign cricketers don’t play their part in IPL 2020.

However, the IPL officials are still optimistic and are hopeful that the presence of top India stars at the IPL 2020 will be enough to attract the fans to the stadiums.

