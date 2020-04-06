Irfan Pathan Tells Trolls Wrong Is Wrong, Asks Twitter To Help Douse Their 'fire'

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan clean bowled netizens on Monday who tried to troll him after he questioned bursting of crackers on Sunday. Reports of several citizens bursting crackers had furnished as the country responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '9 PM 9 minutes' call. Taking to Twitter, Irfan Pathan had tweeted that it was so good until people started bursting crackers.

The all-rounder was then bombarded with vulgar comments. It was on Monday, that he hit back at his trolls with a witty comment. Responding to the trolls who picked a communal angle to the incident and questioned him of burning with jealousy, Pathan tweeted, "We need fire trucks can u help?" and tagged Twitter India.

Pathan brothers provide relief to the needy

The Pathan brothers Yusuf and Irfan came forward for a noble cause to help the people fight COVID-19 that has brought the world to a near standstill. Due to the 21-day lockdown that has been imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many daily wage labourers are finding it difficult to make their ends meet and the Pathan brothers have come forward to help them during these times of crisis.

Both the former Indian all-rounders have decided to distribute 10,000 kg rice and 700 kg potatoes to the needy people in Baroda where the cricketing duo hail from. Earlier, the brothers had also distributed face masks to the public. Meanwhile, many of Irfan and Yusuf's seniors and former Indian team-mates have come forward to help the needy either financially or in-kind. They include the likes of former Indian skipper and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, etc.

