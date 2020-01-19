'We'd Like To See Video Proof!': ICC Trolls Fan Who Says He Can Bowl Like Jasprit Bumrah

ICC took a hilarious dig at a cricket fan who claimed that he can bowl like pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah during the ongoing ODI series-decider against Australia on Sunday. It so happened that the passionate fan was seen holding a placard in the stands of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru which read that 'I Can Bowl Like Bumrah'.

Sensing an opportunity, the governing body of world cricket (ICC) came forward and along with posting an image of the fan, the International Cricket Council also mentioned that it would like to see video proof of it.

Steve Smith Powers Australia To 286/9

Steve Smith's stellar knock helped Australia post 286/9 in their 50 overs after skipper Aaron Finch had decided to bat in the series-deciding third and final ODI at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. This was the batting superstar's ninth century in ODI cricket. Even after getting to his ton, Smith accelerated and kept the scoreboard ticking as he looked to take the Aussies past the 300-run mark. However, his brilliant innings came to an end at a 132-ball 131.

Even though he was dismissed, some important contributions from the tail-enders ensured that the five-time world champions posted 286/9 in their 50 overs.

Mohammed Shami misses out on a fifer

Star Indian pacer Mohammed Shami was very impressed with the ball as he helped India pull things back in the death overs just when it appeared that the Aussies would post a huge total on the board. He took the prized wicket of Steve Smith just when he was going berserk.

Apart from Smith, Shami accounted for David Warner, Pat Cummins, and Adam Zampa respectively. He finished with figures of 4/63 from his 10 overs at an economy rate of 3.80.

