Coach Ravi Shastri Hails India's Comprehensive Series Win Against Australia

Ravi Shastri was ecstatic after India's comprehensive seven-wicket win in the series-deciding third ODI at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma anchored the run-chase with stellar knocks of 119 and 89 respectively as the hosts chased down the 287-run target with 15 balls to spare.

Ravi Shastri on Team India's emphatic win

''The boys showed their great character. The reason I say character is because after the thrashing in Mumbai, to have the belief that they can do it and do it two games in a row with one day travel is an outstanding achievement. Once they got off to a start, they (Rohit-Virat) realised they are up against a team that is always looking for wickets. So the way both batted with a lot of responsibility. If you execute properly, you are going to get him. The exposure the young players they get playing against an opponent like this will stand them in good stead. The next time they play any opposition, the entire mindset will be different for them. Saini is rapid. If he gets it right, he will tickle a few. Really proud of the guys'', said Shastri.

Kohli, Sharma anchor the Indian run chase

Fiery opener Rohit Sharma led the chase from the front, as he brought up his 29th ODI ton as well as surpassing 9000 runs in the limited-overs format of the game. Skipper Virat Kohli came very close to his 44th ton before Josh Hazlewood got rid of the Indian skipper. From there on, Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey took over the reins and completed the win for the home side. Hitman Rohit Sharma was adjudged the Man of the Match for his magnificent knock with the bat. Skipper Virat Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Series.

(Image Courtesy: PTI)