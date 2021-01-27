Momentum One Day Cup Warriors Vs Cobras Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Warriors are set to face the Cobras in the league stage match of the Momentum One Day Cup on Wednesday, January 27. The Warriors vs Cobras match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. Here are the Warriors vs Cobras live streaming details, where to catch Warriors vs Cobras live scores and the Warriors vs Cobras pitch report.

Momentum One Day Cup live streaming: Warriors vs Cobras match preview

Both teams have not had a great start to the tournament as they lost their respective opening matches to Lions. Warriors lost to Lions by 42 runs, while Cobras lost their match by 6 wickets. Both teams have three matches left including this to not only get their season back on track but also stay alive in competition to qualify for the knockout stage. This is a must-win match for both sides and so they will be looking to field their best Playing 11 and win this match.

Warriors vs Cobras live streaming: Here's the squad details

Warriors: Mathew Breetzke, Lesiba Ngoepe, Marco Marais (c), JJ Smuts, Sinethemba Qeshile, Ayabulela Gqamane,Stefan Tait, Glenton Stuurman, Rudi Second, Wihan Lubbe, Mathiwekhaya Nabe, Jade de Klerk, Sithembile Lang, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Yaseen Vallie, Tiaan van Vuuren, Jade de Klerk, Sithembile Langa.

Cobras: Christiaan Jonker, Jean du Plessis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Aviwe Mgijima, Imran Manack, Jason Smith, Nandre Burger, Corbin Bosch, Siyabonga Mahima, Janneman Malan, Onke Nyaku, Benjamin Ward, Calvin Savage, Akhona Mnyaka, Ziyaad Abrahams, Tshepo Moreki, Ismaeel Gafieldien, Pieter Malan, Jonathan Bird.

Warriors vs Cobras live streaming: Warriors vs Cobras pitch report and Weather report

The surface has been favouring the side bowling first so far and the skipper winning the toss could look to bowl first and would expect bowlers to pick up some early wickets. Coming to the weather for Warriors vs Cobras live match, Accuweather has predicted that there will be cloud cover but less chance of rain interruptions and so the teams will get to play their full quota of overs.

Warriors vs Cobras live scores: Momentum One Day Cup live streaming details and Warriors vs Cobras live in India

In South Africa, you can catch all the live action on SuperSport and CSN. For fans in the Indian subcontinent, there is no live streaming of the match between the two teams. You can catch all the Warriors vs Cobras live scores and live updates on Cricket South Africa website.

Image: Warriors / Twitter

