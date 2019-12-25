Monty Panesar Decodes The Reason Behind Virat Kohli's Dominance In International Cricket

The Indian Cricket Team has witnessed a new dawn under the leadership of Virat Kohli as the team has registered itself as the most dominant side in international cricket currently. Skipper Kohli, who himself, ranks number one in the ICC Test and ODI batsman rankings has ensured that India tastes victory at home and overseas as well which can be evidently seen as the team ranks top in the ICC Test rankings and also leads the Test Championship. Apart from a minor glitch in the ICC 2019 World Cup which resulted in India being ousted from the tournament after reaching the semi-finals, the Indian Cricket Team has enjoyed success and dominance throughout the year.

'He has changed the dynamics of the team'

England's ace spinner once, Monty Panesar on Tuesday revealed the reason behind Kohli's success as a captain in an interview with a leading news daily. Panesar said that the Indian team currently has the potential to match up to the teams back in the 80s or even the Australia of 90s and added that Captain Kohli has changed the dynamics of the team. Furthermore, Panesar added that Virat Kohli has got a lot of options. "He can play finger-spin or wrist spin, it does not matter as long as the team wins. I think he is just picking a lot of players who are performing and if they do not perform then he can turn to another group of players. The reason he is doing well is because he knows he has 15-20 players who will perform," said Panesar.

Shoaib Akhtar on India's dominance under Kohli

Soon after India clinched a 2-1 series win against West Indies on Sunday, Former Pakistan fast-bowler, Shoaib Akhtar on Monday compared Virat Kohli's captaincy to that of former Pakistan skipper and current Prime Minister Imran Khan. On his YouTube channel, Akhtar said that the Indian skipper had set high standards for players on the field and off the field as well and also stated that the current Pakistan team should take cues from the Indian team. Furthermore, he added that Kohli is a fitness freak and his team follows him ardently.

