David Warner Warns The Blackcaps Of Their Short Ball Strategy Ahead Of Boxing Day Test

Ahead of the Boxing Day test against New Zealand in the Trans-Tasman trophy, Australia's ace opener, David Warner warned the Blackcaps of their short ball strategy and said that they would be wasting assitance from the pitch if they stick to their short ball plan. The second Test of the series is set to begin on December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The Australians were troubled by plenty of short balls and the respective field set up by the Kiwis in the first Test, especially by pace spearhead Neil Wagner. Wagner's pace attack combined with the bouncers bothered the Kangaroos, specifically Mathew Wade, who used his body at the most to dodge the Blackcaps' attack. Despite of their short-ball strategy, New Zealand were defeated by Australia with a margin of 296 runs.

READ | King Kohli, Hitman & Bumrah Clinch Top Spots In ICC ODI Rankings After WI Series Win

'Just another game for us'

Ahead of the second test, Warner said, "It's just another game for us and if Wagner does what he does normally, then we just have to play it accordingly. For us it's usually ducking a ball at 150km/h speed. It is a little bit awkward with the height he (Wagner) comes from." Furthermore, he added, "It's at a pace where you think you genuinely can play at it, then you've got enough time to get out of the way." The New Zealand pace attack is expected to be led by Neil Wagner and Time Southee while the Blackcaps also eye the return of Trent Boult after he sustained an injury in the first match.

READ | Rohit 'Hitman' Sharma Registers Highest Individual ODI Score For Seventh Consecutive Year

Warner also reflected upon the field set up by New Zealand in the first match and said that one could play the percentages with the field they set but it is very difficult to score. "You can score if it's right in the line. If you look at it from a left-hander's point of view, you have got many catchers but no power to get onto the ball from around the wicket." He added that if the Australian batsman control their temptation then they could do well against the Kiwis.

READ | CSK Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Thala Dhoni On Completing 15 Years In International Cricket

Injury setback

Head coach Justin Langer confirmed that Josh Hazlewood will miss out on the second Test match and the fast bowler is in doubt for the New Year test match in Sydney. The scans have shown that Hazlewood has suffered a 'low-grade hamstring tear' in his left leg. James Pattinson is expected to take Hazlewood's place in the lineup, however, Peter Siddle has been called up as his replacement in the squad.

READ | Maxwell Eyes Comeback To T20 Squad For World Cup, Promises To Go After Big Carrot