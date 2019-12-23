Rohit 'Hitman' Sharma Registers Highest Individual ODI Score For Seventh Consecutive Year

India's ace opener, Rohit Sharma has hit the purple patch of his cricket where he is currently on a run scoring spree. Right from the ICC Cricket World Cup earlier this year, where he smashed five centuries to grabbing the Player of the Series award in the recently concluded West Indies' tour of India, Sharma has scored with utter determination thrashing the opponent bowlers everytime he gets going. Owing to his tremendous form, the Vice-Captain ended the year on a high note as he added another feather to his cap by becoming the highest run scorer in 2019. However, the Mumbai-lad achieved yet another feat as he helped India level the series against West Indies in the second ODI.

What a way to finish the year. I’ll take most of that year what we did as a team and personally too. Thankful to all fans of the game for getting behind the team and supporting. Now time to get ready for the next set of duties 😁 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 23, 2019

READ | Rohit Sharma Ends The Year On A High Note; Scores The Highest Runs By An Opener In A Year

Indian batsman dominate the decade

Sharma, who played a stunning innings of 159 runs in the second ODI, registered the highest individual ODI score for the seventh consecutive year. Since Virat Kohli's 183 against Sri Lanka back in 2012, the Hitman has been consecutively notching the highest individuals scores of 209, 264, 150, 171*, 208*, 162 and 159 respectively. The last decade has been dominated by Indian batsman completely with all individual highest scores every year being registered by an Indian.

READ | Rohit Sharma Likely To Skip Sri Lanka T20Is, Shikhar Dhawan Set To Return: Report

Sharma surpasses Jayasuriya and Sehwag

Rohit Sharma on Sunday, added another feather to his cap as he ended the year by scoring the most number of runs by an opener in a calendar year. The limited-overs Vice-Captain surpassed Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya and India's Virender Sehwag who had scored 2387 runs and 2355 runs in a single year, respectively. Sharma ended the year with 2442 runs at an average of 53.08 in just 47 innings. The Mumbai-lad however, lost his wicket after scoring 63 runs helping India chase a mammoth total of 315 set up by Windies in the first innings of the decider in Cuttack which the hosts went on to win.

READ | Kohli Soars, Shardul Roars As India Clinch ODI Series 2-1

India's limited over Vice-Captain likely to miss T20 against Lanka

India T20I vice-captain Rohit Sharma is reportedly asking for a break and is set to skip the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka in January 2020. According to a report by a leading Indian media publication on Sunday, the team for India’s first international series in 2020 will be picked on Thursday. A source close to the BCCI said that the selectors normally do not give rest to anyone in the T20I team, but Rohit has been on the road for quite a while now. He is said to have already informed the board that he wants to take rest for this series.

READ | Chris Lynn Wreaks Havoc On Sydney Sixers As He Smashes 94 Runs To Take Brisbane Heat Home