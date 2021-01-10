Moody, Sehwag & Laxman Lash Out As Team India Racially Abused By Australian Crowd At SCG

Indian players faced racial abuse again during the fourth day of the third Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. The game was halted for more than eight minutes as the New South Wales police evicted six spectators from the crowd following pacer Mohammed Siraj and captain Ajinkya Rahane complained of abuse to the on-field umpires. A similar abuse was reported to have been taken place on Saturday when some members of the crowd allegedly hurled racial slurs at Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah.

Read: India Vs Australia: Ashwin Gets His 'bunny' Steve Smith For The Third Time In This Series

"Cricket Australia condemns in the strongest terms possible all discriminatory behaviour. If you engage in racist abuse, you are not welcome in Australian cricket. CA is awaiting the outcome of the International Cricket Council’s investigation into the matter reported at the SCG on Saturday. Once those responsible are identified, CA will take the strongest measures possible under our Anti-Harassment Code, including lengthy bans, further sanctions, and referral to NSW Police," said Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia’s Head of Integrity and Security.

Read: Brilliant Cummins Puts Australia On Top As India Dismissed For 244

Cricket fraternity reacts

The Cricket fraternity was quick to react to the incident as many former legends, including Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Tom Moody took to social media to condemn the racial abuse against Indian players at the SCG.

Very unfortunate to see what’s happening at SCG. There is no place for this rubbish. Never understood the need to yell abuse at players on a sporting field.. If you’re not here to watch the game and can’t be respectful, then pls don’t come and spoil the atmosphere. #AUSvIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 10, 2021

Tum karo toh Sarcasm , aur koi Kare toh Racism .

Very unfortunate with what some of the Australian crowd has been doing at the SCG and spoiling the vibes of a good test series. pic.twitter.com/mrDTbX4t7i — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 10, 2021

Unacceptable behaviour there is no place for racism, I hope this is dealt in the most severe way. #AUSvIND — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) January 10, 2021

Few dafts are doing the Aussie image of a sporting Nation grave harm by barracking or shall we say barking (?) racial abuses...SCG gets poor name by default..not quite Crkt I’m afraid..!! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) January 10, 2021

I hope these incidents of racist abuse are investigated and addressed immediately. Apparently it isn't difficult to find out who these idiots were. Expecting a quick resolution because that is what Cricket Australia would want too. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 9, 2021

Read: Australia 182-4 At Lunch, Day 4 Vs India; Lead By 276 Runs

As far as the third Test match is concerned, Australia is currently ahead in the game with Tim Paine-led side declaring in the second innings after scoring 312 runs for the fall of just 6 wickets. Australia, with the help of Steve Smith's well-made century, had scored 338 runs in the first innings, while India managed to put only 244 runs on the board, leaving the Kangaroos with a lead of 98 runs. In the second innings, Australia made 338 runs with contributions from Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, all of whom made 50+ scores. Ajinkya Rahane-led boys have come out to bat again in the second innings with a massive target of 407 runs.

Read: DRS Blunder Leaves Fans In Utter Disbelief On Day 3 Of SCG Test Against Australia

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.