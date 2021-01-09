DRS Blunder Leaves Fans In Utter Disbelief On Day 3 Of SCG Test Against Australia

The Decision Review System (DRS) has given some tough time to the participating teams as well as the passionate cricket fans and viewers in the ongoing Test series against Australia. While it was all about the umpire's call in the previous Test match at the MCG, it was all about the ball making an impact on the fourth stump line in the ongoing third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

'There's clearly 4 stumps'

The incident happened in the 12th over of Australia's second innings that was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin and Steve Smith was on strike. It was the veteran off-spinner's second over of the innings and in one of those deliveries, the number three batsman was struck on the pads and there was a muted appeal for leg before as the ball was clearly moving towards the leg-side.

Nonetheless, the Tamil Nadu all-rounder was somehow convinced that he had got Steven Smith's number and urged the stand-in-captain Ajinkya Rahane to get it reviewed and he obliged. Replays showed that the ball was tossed up on leg stump and the New South Wales batsman, was beaten by the loop in his attempt to play a sweep shot. To the naked eye, it looked that the ball was completely going a long way down the leg side but the Hawk-Eye had something else to show.

Even though the Hawk-Eye took a long time to reach a conclusion, it made a mess of everything as the overlay of the stumps by Hawk-Eye did not line up with the actual stumps and the pitch-map showed the ball was hitting what was a virtual fourth-stump which was some distance away from the actual leg stump.

Once it came to the netizens' notice, they did not shy away from pointing out the loopholes in DRS. Here are some of the reactions.

Look again. It’s bollocks. There’s clearly 4 stumps. They effed the overlay up. It was missing by miles. — Mark Sales (@SalesyNewy) January 9, 2021

Absolutely no way that’s clipping the stumps... — Chris Redman (@Chris_Redman98) January 9, 2021

They've clearly overlaid the stumps here incorrectly. Look where the off stump is on the graphic compared to in reality pic.twitter.com/qFbYXgTyf8 — iBlatant (@iBlatant) January 9, 2021

It took an eternity for that ball tracking — Rahul Sharma (@CricFnatic) January 9, 2021

No way that hitting the stumps!

This review system is questionable — Andrew Scott (@scooterscotty12) January 9, 2021

Lol DRS is an absolute joke.



Zero percent chance that’s clipping — Luke Grant (@LukeGrant7) January 9, 2021

READ: India Lodge Complaint As Siraj And Bumrah Face Racial Abuse By Crowd At SCG, BCCI Furious

Australia dominate the proceedings on Day 3

Coming back to the on-field action, India were bundled out for 244 in reply to Australia's first innings total of 338 as the visitors had a first-innings lead of 94 runs. Opener Shubman Gill & number three batsman Cheteshwar Pujara scored a 50 each while none of the others from the Indian batting line-up could make much of an impact.

READ: Jasprit Bumrah And Mohammed Siraj Racially Abused, Indian Fans FUME At Australian Culture

The Aussies in their second innings are 103/2 with two of their famed top-order batsmen Steve Smith (29*) and Marnus Labuschagne (47*) going strong. The hosts now have a lead of 197 runs after the end of play on Day 3.

The visitors will now be hoping to restrict Australia to a manageable total on Day 4 as the SCG Test reaches its business end.

READ: Harsha Bhogle Expects 'quick Solution' As Bumrah-Siraj Subjected To Racial Abuse In SCG

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.