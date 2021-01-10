India Vs Australia: Ashwin Gets His 'bunny' Steve Smith For The Third Time In This Series

India's ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was elated after dismissing Steve Smith for the third time in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia on Sunday. Ashwin trapped the dangerous Steve Smith for an LBW in the 67th over, just when the Australian run-machine looked like he was going to go berserk. Starting off Day 4 with Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith helped Australia expand their lead past the 300-run mark and went on to register his 29th Test fifty. Steve Smith was dismissed for 81 runs after playing 167 balls, having scored eight boundaries and a six.

READ | Australia 182-4 At Lunch, Day 4 Vs India; Lead By 276 Runs

Ashwin gets Smith, again!

A fantastic innings comes to an end. Smith out lbw on review for 81.



Live #AUSvIND: https://t.co/KwwZDwbdzO pic.twitter.com/RuMpW09hNC — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 10, 2021

READ | Aakash Chopra Seeks Clarification After 'Mysterious' Fourth Stump Makes An Appearance

Australia stretch lead past 300 runs

Labuschagne made 73, his second half-century of the match, and Smith continued his welcome return to form with a patient and unbeaten 58 on Sunday to place Australia in an increasingly dominant position against a short-handed India lineup. All-rounder Cameron Green was 20 not out at lunch, sharing a 34-run partnership with Smith. Navdeep Saini snared two wickets for India and returned 2-47. After resuming at 103-2 on Sunday, Labuschagne and Smith made a watchful start as India’s attack bowled a tight line to limit Australia’s scoring opportunities.

Labuschagne should have been out on the second ball for 47 but Hanuma Vihari dropped a regulation chance at square leg off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling. The 26-year-old reached his 50, off 82 balls with six boundaries, a few overs later with a single off Bumrah. It was Labuschagne's 10th half-century in just his 17th test and came as part of a second successive century partnership with Smith.

READ | DRS Blunder Leaves Fans In Utter Disbelief On Day 3 Of SCG Test Against Australia

On Saturday, pace bowlers Cummins and Josh Hazlewood starred with the ball to help Australia take the upper hand by bowling India out for 244, giving the hosts a 94-run first-innings lead. Three India batsmen were also run out, including Vihari to a direct hit from Hazlewood that helped swing the momentum of the match. The four-match Border-Gavaskar trophy series is level at 1-1. The holder India is hoping to secure it with a victory in Sydney and Australia needing to win the series to reclaim it. Australia won the opening day-night match in Adelaide by eight wickets and India responded with an eight-wicket win in Melbourne last week.

READ | India Lodge Complaint As Siraj And Bumrah Face Racial Abuse By Crowd At SCG, BCCI Furious

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.