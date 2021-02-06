Mooney Bags First Belinda Clark; Smith 3rd Allan Border Medal At Australian Cricket Awards

Australian wicket-keeper-batsman Beth Mooney and mainstay Steve Smith won big at the 2021 Australian Cricket Awards, taking home the Belinda Clark Award and the Allan Border Medal respectively after the duo recorded a successful feat across all formats this year.

Hailed as the ICC T20 World Cup hero, Mooney collected her maiden Belinda Clark Award, becoming the first player outside Australian teammates Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry, and Alyssa Healy to win the race. The Australian cricketer also claimed the Women's T20 Player of the Year beating Alyssa Healy who emerged at second place with 18 as opposed to 30 votes. However, she was one-upped by Vice-Captain Rachael Haynes (11) who also edged out Captain Meg Lanning (10) for the Women's ODI Player of the Year. Lanning and Wareham took the second and third slots respectively.

Third Allan Border Medal for Smith

Former skipper Steve Smith claimed his third Allan Border Medal with 126 votes after he topped the runs across all formats with 1098 at 45.75. Following him was Pat Cummins (117) and limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch (97). Smith also bagged the Men's ODI Player of the Year and finished equal fourth in the Men's Test Player of the Year award behind world number one Pat Cummins.

Meanwhile, the Men's T20I Player of the Year went to all-rounder Ashton Agar (19) who had managed to take 13 wickets at 12.46, with an economy of 6.75 in his six matches. Agar also contributed with the bat at number 7, averaging 21.66 at a strike rate of 122.64.

This year's Community Impact Award, which recognizes players who have made a positive contribution to society was handed out to Melbourne Renegades fast bowler Josh Lalor rounds who earned it for his work on Reflect Forward, a joint movement between racism education company One Love Australia and the Australian sports industry.

Full list of winners

Allan Border Medal - Steve Smith; Belinda Clark Award - Beth Mooney; Men's Test Player of the Year - Pat Cummins; Men's ODI Player of the Year - Steve Smith; Women's ODI Player of the Year -- Rachael Haynes; Women's T20 Player of the Year - Beth Mooney; Men's T20I Player of the Year - Ashton Agar; Community Impact Award - Josh Lalor; Men's Domestic Player of the Year - Shaun Marsh; Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year - Will Sutherland; Women's Domestic Player of the Year - Elyse Vilanni; Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year - Hannah Darlington; Australian Cricket Hall of Fame - Johnny Mullagh, Merv Hughes and Lisa Sthalekar.

(With Agency Inputs)

