Virat Kohli's Sportsmanship Towards Joe Root Reminds Fans Of 2019 WC Steve Smith Incident

England captain Joe Root, who is playing his 100th Test match, batted magnificently on the opening day of the Chennai Test match against India. The player showcased exemplary batsmanship against a formidable Indian bowling attack and also smashed his 20th century in the longer format. However, the Chennai heat got the better of the batsman at one point in time, and it was the Indian captain Virat Kohli who rushes to his opposite number's rescue.

India vs England 1st Test: Fans praise Virat Kohli for helping Joe Root

It was during the 87th over of the day that Joe Root attempted to hit a slog sweep against star Indian spinner R Ashwin. The player visibly looked uncomfortable after playing the stroke because of a cramp. Virat Kohli won hearts as he rushed towards the batter and helped him stretch before the physiotherapist arrived. Known to be a fierce on-field competitor, the Indian skipper also is believed to share a great camaraderie with the opposition, and the same was on display at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.

We call it's a gentleman game .. and today our very owned KING prooved it.... Earlier MSD @msdhoni now @imVkohli team India forever ♾️ — r seyy radhaa (@r_seyy_radhaa) February 5, 2021

Indian players have always set an example of what true sportsmanship is and proved why it is a gentleman's game... No matter it be Kohli Dhoni or Rahane... — Aryan 🇮🇳 (@aryannjaiswall) February 5, 2021

Number of good gestures between the teams, incl @imVkohli applauding @root66 ‘s 💯, not easy being gracious when losing. What a contrast to series between AUS V IND, foul mouthed, abusive & gamesmanship throughout series, hope WCT is between IND V NZ, best of “Sprit of Cricket” — Yeah Right (@100Yogas) February 5, 2021

The Indian star cricketer received immense appreciation from all corners for his wonderful gesture. Netizens praised the 32-year-old for his approach. Here is how fans reacted after the incident -

Friendship is bigger than game.❤️ pic.twitter.com/f5I8Hvfn1o — Kangkan Sarma (@imKangkanSarma) February 5, 2021

Respect for king Kohli pic.twitter.com/CICoDuRGB1 — ηєнα (@_dreamer__neha) February 5, 2021

Kohli helping joe root with cramp

Root Virat Kohli 😍#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/NfCKeUNYMR — ༄ᶦᶰᵈ᭄✿𝐘𝐚𝐬𝐡 ࿐ (@TheNameIsYash03) February 5, 2021

India vs England 1st Test: What transpired on Day 1?

The visitors came out on top after the opening day of the contest. Joe Root elected to bat first after winning the toss, and the England batsmen were successful in putting together a strong show. The England captain scored crucial 128 runs and is still at the crease. Dominic Sibley also batted remarkably before being dismissed for a well-made 87. After the end of the day's play, England scored 263 runs at the loss of three wickets.

India vs England live streaming details

The India vs England 1st Test will broadcast live on television on Star Sports 1 SD & HD and 1 Hindi SD and HD channels. The India vs England live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The live-action of Day 2 will commence from 9:30 AM (IST) on Saturday, February 5.

Root vs Kohli in Test match cricket

The Joe Root and Virat Kohli matchup is expected to be the highlight of the series. While both the players are deemed as modern-day greats, it remains to be seen who out of the two comes out on top after the four-match series. Ahead of the India vs 1st Test, Root had scored 8,249 runs in the longer format with 19 centuries and 49 half-centuries at an average of 49.4. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, has featured in 87 Test matches and has amassed 7,318 runs in the longer format. The Indian captain has scored 27 centuries and 23 fifties in red-ball cricket. Moreover, he also has an average of 53.4 when compared to Joe Root.

