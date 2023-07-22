'More Suited To Test Or ODI': Wasim Jaffer Baffled By Unusual Choice In IND Vs WI T20 Team

Umran Malik is one of the most exciting prospects for Indian cricket. He has the potential to become the all-time fastest bowler in the world, and his yorkers are already world-class. Malik was then picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL), where he quickly made a name for himself with his raw pace. He regularly bowled at speeds of over 150 kmph, and his yorkers were particularly devastating. In the 2022 IPL, he took 22 wickets in 14 matches. Malik also made his international debut for India in June 2022 against Ireland, and has since played in eight T20I matches.

3 things you need to know

Umran Malik is the first bowler from Jammu and Kashmir to play for the Indian cricket team

He is the fastest bowler in IPL history, having bowled a delivery at 157.3 kmph

Malik was recently named in India's T20I squad for the West Indies tour

Jaffer believes Umran Malik is better suited for Tests and ODIs

Former Indian opener, Wasim Jaffer, expressed his surprise at seeing speedster Umran Malik's name in India's T20I squad for the upcoming five-game series against the West Indies. Jaffer pointed out that Malik has struggled with inconsistency in both T20Is and the IPL, even being dropped from the Sunrisers Hyderabad playing XI.

[Umran Malik celebrates during an IPL game; Image: AP]

In a media interaction, Jaffer, who also serves as an expert for JioCinema, shared his thoughts on Umran Malik and India's bowling attack for the West Indies T20Is.

I am a bit surprised by Umran Malik’s selection because we have seen him concede a lot of runs in IPL and T20Is. I think he is more suited to Test cricket or ODI cricket.

He needs to learn the art of T20 cricket. I don’t think he is ready. He is selected despite being dropped in some games for the IPL. Bowling department (for the T20Is) could have been a bit better.

India vs West Indies: T20I series details

The five-match T20I series between India and West Indies is scheduled to begin on August 3 at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad. The second and third T20Is will be played at Providence Stadium in Guyana. The remaining two games will be held at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida. Hardik Pandya has been named the captain of the Indian side, while Suryakumar Yadav has been picked as his deputy.

India’s T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Image: BCCI