'His Aim Was ₹30 Lakh': Wasim Jaffer Reveals Little-known Conversation With Young MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers to have represented the country. Under his leadership, India achieved remarkable success and earned numerous accolades. Not only was he an exceptional captain, but he also showcased remarkable cricketing skills, particularly in wicketkeeping, even at the age of 41, as demonstrated in the recent edition of the Indian Premier League.

Jaffer reveals an unheard conversation between his wife and Dhoni

On July 7, 2023, MS Dhoni celebrated his 42nd birthday, receiving an outpouring of wishes from fans, friends, and followers around the world. Amidst the well-wishes, former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer shared an unheard story about Dhoni from 2005. At the age of 24, Dhoni expressed his desire to earn 30 lakh rupees and lead a peaceful life in his hometown of Ranchi.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Jaffer reminisced about their time together in the team. He mentioned that back in 2005 when he made his comeback and Dhoni was a new addition to the team, they would often sit together at the back and have conversations. Jaffer said that Dinesh Karthik and his wife would also join them occasionally. Jaffer's wife and Dhoni would engage in conversations frequently, the former Mumbai cricketer said.

"In 2005, I had made my comeback and Dhoni had come into the Indian team towards the end of 2004. Me, my wife, Dinesh Karthik and his wife, Dhoni, we used to sit on the seats which were behind. Dhoni used to talk to my wife quite a lot. He used to say that his aim is to make ₹30 lakh, so he could spend the rest of his life very peacefully in Ranchi. He didn’t want to leave Ranchi also - ‘kuch bhi jo jaaye, main Ranchi nahi chhodunga’, he used to say,” Jaffer said.

Jaffer elaborated that during their interactions, Dhoni revealed his aspirations and goals. Dhoni expressed his desire to earn 30 lakh rupees, which he believed would be sufficient for him to live a peaceful life in Ranchi, his beloved hometown. Dhoni was determined not to leave Ranchi regardless of the circumstances. Note, Dhoni is currently settled in Ranchi with his wife and daughter. Apart from playing cricket for two months in a year, Dhoni grows organic fruits and vegetables at his farmhouse.

