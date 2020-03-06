Mashrafe Mortaza Asks 'Am I A Thief?' Ahead Of Last Match As Bangladesh ODI Captain

The Zimbabwe cricket team are currently on a tour to Bangladesh to play a one-off Test, three ODIs and two T20I matches. Bangladesh all-rounder and ODI captain Mashrafe Mortaza, who did not feature in any international fixture since the 2019 Cricket World Cup, returned for the ODI series against the visiting Zimbabwe team. However, Mashrafe Mortaza recently announced that the ODIs against Zimbabwe will be his last as national ODI captain.

BAN vs ZIM live streaming: Mashrafe Mortaza lashes out at reporter

During the pre-series press conference, Mashrafe Mortaza was asked by a journalist whether he was ‘ashamed’ of his performance in the 2019 World Cup. The right-arm pacer could manage only 8 wickets in England and the Bangladeshi team failed to qualify for the semi-final. Quite understandably, the question did not sit well with the Bangladesh skipper, who later lashed out at the journalist. Mashrafe Mortaza responded with “Am I a thief?” and added that there are people who cheat and steal while implying they are the ones who should be ashamed.

Mashrafe Mortaza also said that he is playing for Bangladesh and not for any other country, which is why he does not have anything to be ashamed of. He concluded by saying that if he is not performing well enough, he will be dropped accordingly by the selectors. Meanwhile, Mashrafe Mortaza led Bangladesh to victory in the first two ODIs upon his return in international cricket. He will now play the third BAN vs ZIM live match on March 6, which would also be his last as ODI captain.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: BAN vs ZIM live streaming

You can catch BAN vs ZIM live match in India on Star Sports Select 2. You can also catch the BAN vs ZIM live streaming on Hotstar and Jio TV. The BAN vs ZIM live streaming is likely to be preceded by the toss at 1 PM IST. The BAN vs ZIM live scores can also be found on Bangladesh Cricket Board and ICC's official website and social media pages.

