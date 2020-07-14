Shahid Afridi Sends Wishes To Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan, Hopes For A Speedy Recovery

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has sent his best wishes to legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan hoping for their speedy recovery. The Bollywood duo was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sunday. In fact, three generations of the Bachchan family have contracted the virus. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan's wife, and daughter Aaradhya were also stricken with COVID-19.

Shahid Afridi wishes Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan speedy recovery from COVID-19

The news of Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan testing positive for coronavirus sent shockwaves across the country as coronavirus cases in India continue to rise rapidly. Subsequently, wishes have poured in from all across the country. Now, Shahid Afridi has also sent his best wishes to the Bachchan family. On Sunday, Shahid Afridi took to Twitter to send his regards to the father-son duo and hoped that they recover soon from the coronavirus.

Best wishes for @SrBachchan and @juniorbachchan . Hope you recover well and soon. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 12, 2020

Around a month ago, Shahid Afridi himself had tested positive for COVID-19. Shahid Afridi had confirmed the same through on Twitter. However, the veteran all-rounder has managed to recover, much to the delight of his fans and well-wishers. During these demanding times, Shahid Afridi has been at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus by helping people out through his foundation, distribution ration to the needy and underprivileged. Besides Shahid Afridi, a number of Pakistan cricketers also tested positive for COVID-19. Many of them recovered in time and are in the UK for the Test and T20I series that will commence next month.

Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan health update

Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan health update were provided by a number of sources this week. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, who were both admitted to Nanavati hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, are reported to be "clinically stable". Reports further spoke on the Amitabh Bachchan health update and said that presently, they do not require aggressive treatment and are okay with the first line of medication. The source also said that Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are being given supportive therapy and their vitals and appetite are fine.

IMAGE COURTESY: BACHCHAN INSTAGRAM & AP