Australian spinner Nathan Lyon shared his thoughts on the challenge of playing against the Indian cricket team in India, in a recent video shared by Star Sports India. Australia is currently gearing up for the second Test match against India, which is scheduled to begin from February 17 onwards. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy kicked off on February 9 with the opener in Nagpur, which India won by innings and 132 runs.

Meanwhile, in the video, Lyon reveals the name of an Indian batsman, taking whose wicket, makes a bowler the most hated cricketer in world cricket. Revealing the cricketer to be Virat Kohli, the off-spinner mentioned that the crowd doesn’t like seeing the former India captain getting dismissed. He compared the same to dismissing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in 2013.

"You've got the nation against you"

“Coming up against Virat Kohli, it feels like you've got the nation against you. If you've got a little bit of success and get Virat out or create a chance, you become the most hated cricketer in world cricket quite quickly. I've had a little bit of experience on that front bowling to Sachin Tendulkar a number of years ago now,” Lyon said.

Interestingly, Lyon enjoys a good success rate against Kohli in Test cricket. The 35-year-old has grabbed the wicket of the former Indian captain on seven occasions already in Test cricket. Further sharing his take on the cricket icon, Lyon praised Kohli for his unhindered determination and the unmatched competitiveness that he brings on to the field.

"Virat probably being one of the best in the world cricket for a long period of time, for him to constantly perform in high level. It's been a privilege to play against him and compete. I've always said that I want to compete against the best in the world and Virat probably has provided me with the best challenge,” the Aussie spinner said.

It is pertinent to mention that Lyon registered only one wicket during the recent Nagpur Test, while debutant Todd Murphy returned with a seven-wicket haul. One of the seven dismissals by Murphy included Kohli. The duo will yet again go head-to-head during the second Test in Delhi.