Virat Kohli Leads Forgetful Record Following Dismissal By Another Debutant In Test Cricket

Over the years the world of cricket has witnessed Virat Kohli emerging to rule various batting statistics, however, on Friday, he became a part of an unlikely stat. The right-handed batsman got out to debutant Todd Murphy in the first innings of the Nagpur Test. As per the stat, Kohli is the favorite target of a debutant.

According to record books, since Kohli's debut in 2011, 24 players have bowled against India during their debut and out of them 9 have dismissed Virat Kohli. In other words, 9 players have picked Virat Kohli's wicket on debut. This is a strange record that he's been a part of. Marco Jansen (South Africa), Kyle Jamieson (New Zealand), Lungi Ngidi (South Africa), Alzarri Joseph (West Indies), Josh Hazlewood (Australia), Kagiso Rabada (South Africa), Glenn Maxwell (Australia), Senuran Muthusamy (South Africa), and Todd Murphy (Australia), are the bowlers who picked him on their debut.

India vs Australia: Nagpur Test summary

On day 2, India continued from 77/1. Captain Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin, who came in as a nightwatchman at the end of the first day, took India past the 100-run mark comfortably. However, as the partnership was beginning to take the game away from Australia, Ashwin fell to Todd Murphy. Afterward, wickets continued to fall at regular intervals, yet Sharma went strong from one end. In the process, Rohit scored his maiden 100 against Australia. He also eventually got out not before taking India past the total of Australia. Just as it looked that Australia is not completely out of the game, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel came together to formulate an unbeaten 81 runs. As a result India currently stands at 321/7, leading by 144 runs. For Australia, Todd Murphy turned out to be the knight in shining armor as he has picked five-for on debut.

Continuing the momentum from Day 2, on Day 3 India took the lead past 200 and scored 400 in the first innings. With a scintillating knock of 84 Axar Patel scored the second-highest runs in the innings. Approaching the lead of 223, Australia suffered an early blow in the second innings as Usman Khawaja went cheaply. Following that the spinners took the control of the game and did not let any player settle. Australia reeled throughout the innings and after continuous falling of wickets, it quickly became apparent that loss is imminent for Australia. Australia bundled out at 91 and lost the first match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by an inning and 132 runs. With this India are 1-0 in the series.