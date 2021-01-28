MS Dhoni And Rishabh Pant Clicked Together By Sakshi Dhoni, Fans Miss Ex-India Captain

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant who is called as former Indian captain MS Dhoni's successor has often found himself under the weight of mammoth expectations. The 23-year old has faced a lot of criticism at a young age due to constant comparisons with Dhoni. However, he shares a great bond with the Indian veteran and is unfazed by all the comparisons. The proof of Pant's excellent camaraderie with his predecessor, lies in Sakshi Dhoni's Instagram handle.

Rishabh Pant enjoys time off with MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi

The southpaw, who starred in India's historic win in the India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 at The Gabba, has some time off before he joins the Indian squad for the upcoming India vs England Test series. Meanwhile, a few days after landing in India, Pant met Dhoni and Sakshi in Delhi. On Wednesday, Sakshi took to Instagram and shared a photo of the trio having a good time together.

In the photo, Dhoni is seen wearing a funky green hat and checking himself in the phone camera. Sakshi is also seen beside him while Pant is spotted laughing in the background. The post went viral in no time as fans flooded the comments section. Several reactions poured in as netizens expressed how they missed Dhoni and his presence on the field.

Pant has faced a lot of scrutiny and pressure ever since he made his debut. The pressure increased manifolds after Dhoni hung his boots from international cricket. Pant was expected to be India's first-choice stumper after Dhoni's retirement, however, a dip in form resulted in him losing his place from the Indian side in all three formats of the game. However, the dynamic batsman beat all odds and consolidated his position in the Indian Test side by playing an instrumental role in the Test series Down Under.

Pant put in stunning performances in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and was vital in India's 2-1 triumph. The southpaw ended up as the top-scorer for India in the series with 274 runs in five innings at a brilliant average of 68.50 which includes impactful knocks in the final two Tests at the SCG (97) and Brisbane (87* where he also hit the winning boundary).

Riding on the back of brilliant performances Down Under, Pant attained his career-best ICC Test batting rankings. The explosive batsman jumped to the 13th position in the ICC Test rankings as he became the top-ranked wicketkeeper on the table. Pant is followed by South African skipper Quinton de Kock, who holds the 15th place in the rankings. Pant will look to replicate his performances in the upcoming four-match India vs England 2021 Test series. The India vs England 2021 Test series is set to commence on February 5 in Chennai.

