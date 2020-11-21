Sakshi Dhoni Names The Only Person Who Can Upset MS Dhoni The Most

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is known to be one of the calmest personalities on a cricket field. The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman often managed to maintain his composure to successfully see his side through any potential barrier by either smart batting or his innovative captaincy methods. Despite his calming influence, MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni apparently claims that there is one person in the world who can make the 2011 World Cup-winning captain lose his cool.

“We don’t discuss cricket” – Sakshi Dhoni while talking about her husband

MS Dhoni recently reprised his role as Chennai's captain in the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. On Thursday, November 19, the franchise interacted with Sakshi Dhoni and shared footage of the same on their social media accounts.

In the video, Sakshi Dhoni revealed that while her husband is “calm about everything” else, she is the only one who can upset him. Sakshi, who turned 32 on the same day, stated that she can provoke him at times because she is the one closest to him. The cricketer’s wife also revealed that they never discuss cricket at home because it is his profession.

Sakshi Dhoni talks about her husband with Chennai franchise on her birthday, watch video

How much is MS Dhoni net worth?

According to caknowledge.com, the MS Dhoni net worth figure is estimated at ₹760 crore ($101 million) as of 2020. His net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. The aforementioned MS Dhoni net worth also comprises of the salary he receives from the Chennai franchise in the IPL.

Additionally, MS Dhoni earns money through his numerous endorsement deals and various business ventures. He is the co-owner of India League team Ranchi Rays and Chennaiyin FC, a football club featuring in the Indian Super League. Additionally, the esteemed wicketkeeper-batsman has brand endorsement deals with Orient Electric, Snickers, Indigo Paints among several others.

A look into MS Dhoni's house

The 2011 World Cup-winning skipper owns some glamorous houses. He has taken a shine to investing in real estate and some of his biggest assets are his luxurious houses. Among his many properties, he owns a 7-acre farmhouse on the Ring Road of Ranchi known as Kailashpati. The veteran cricketer loves spending time at Kailashpati with his daughter Ziva Dhoni and wife Sakshi.

A sneak peek to MS Dhoni house in Ranchi, watch video

Disclaimer: The above MS Dhoni net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the MS Dhoni net worth figure.

Image source: Sakshi Dhoni Instagram

