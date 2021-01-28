Mumbai Indians Call Up 16-year-old Nagaland Spinner For Trials Ahead Of IPL 2021 Auction

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently confirmed a date for IPL 2021 auction. The bidding event is scheduled to be organised in Chennai on February 18, i.e. just a day after the conclusion of the second Test between hosts India and England. Apparently, the Mumbai Indians franchise have already begun their auction preparation as they recently called up a 16-year-old prodigy from Nagaland for trials.

BCCI confirms IPL 2021 auction date

Is Khrievitso Kense in Mumbai Indians’ radar for the IPL 2021 season?

Khrievitso Kense recently made his T20 debut for Nagaland in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy season. At just 16 years of age, he played four matches for his side and picked up seven wickets with his leg-spin. Nagaland Cricket Association Secretary Hyunilo Anilo Khing recently confirmed on his social media accounts that the prodigious spinner has been called up by the Mumbai Indians franchise for their trials ahead of the IPL 2021 auction.

Excited 2 shre about dis young 16 yrs old leg spiner khrievitso Kense who made his debut dis#SyedMushtaqAliTrophy2021 hs bin shortlistd by da Mumbai Indians @mipaltan 4 trials. Bst wishs 2 da lad. @BCCI @abumetha @Nagaland_Post @morungexpress05 @Eastern_Mirror @NagalandExpress pic.twitter.com/hhEpUpf29Z — Hyunilo Anilo Khing (@hyunilokhing) January 20, 2021

Khrievitso Kense, with seven wickets in his maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy season, also turned out to be Nagaland’s leading wicket-taker of the tournament. His best bowling figures of 3-16 came against Mizoram during his side’s 77-run win over them. Remarkably, the talented youngster picked his wickets at an average of just 12 and maintained an impressive economy rate of 5.47.

MI list of retained players 2021

On January 20, the Mumbai Indians camp announced a list of all their retentions and released players for the IPL 2021 season. They released seven of their players, including IPL legend and recently-retired Lasith Malinga. Players like Mitch McClenaghan, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford, Prince Balwant Rai and Digivijay Deshmukh were among others to be released by the defending champions.

On the other hand, they retained as many as 18 of their cricketers, including skipper Rohit Sharma and other star-attractions like Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah. Here is a look at the entire list of Mumbai Indians’ retentions for the much-awaited IPL 2021 season.

MI list of retained players 2021, watch video

