'Perfect 10': MS Dhoni & Suresh Raina Back In Action; Eye Fourth IPL Title

Ahead of the much anticipated Indian Premier League 2020, the Chennai Super Kings shared a photo of the star pair MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina on social media. Not too long ago did Mahendra Singh Dhoni made his fans go berserk after the former was seen sweating it out in the nets during Chennai Super Kings' first practice session ahead of IPL which is schedule on March 29.

A picture of the duo with their helmets on was shared in the official Twitter handle of the Chennai Super Kings which was captioned as, "Three and Seven making a perfect ten together, now and always."

Three and Seven making a perfect ten together, now and always. 🦁💛 #WhistlePodu #SuperGrind pic.twitter.com/2iNS0YY8uJ — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 5, 2020

MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina have been with the CSK since the inception of the Indian Premier League in 2008. Raina and Dhoni have been the lynchpins of the Super Kings squad. They also enjoyed a brief stint in the national team together where they had many match-winning partnerships.

MS Dhoni gets an adorable hug from Suresh Raina on CSK arrival

The Chennai Super Kings captain reported to the CSK headquarters and was welcomed by vice-captain and teammate Suresh Raina. CSK’s official Twitter handle posted a video of Suresh Raina welcoming skipper MS Dhoni. Raina greeted his skipper with a warm hug. He gave him a peck on the neck and the Dhoni-Raina hug instantly made waves on social media.

Me3t and Gree7 - Everyday is Karthigai in our House, a film by Vikraman Sir. #StartTheWhistles 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/sJz77Nnakr — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 3, 2020

CSK to face MI in the tournament opener

Chennai Super Kings will face the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener which will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29. The two teams had a face off in that edge of the seat thriller grand finale in the last edition where Rohit Sharma & Co. had held their nerves to win their record fourth IPL title.

On a personal note, this season will be a crucial one for the former Indian captain as a good season here can get him back onto the national selectors' radar. With the T20 World Cup fast approaching, MSD will have to be at his best to get into the scheme of things. Not only will Dhoni look to make his bat do the talking but he will also be eager to lead his team to a fourth IPL triumph.

