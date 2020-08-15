Latest News: MS Dhoni Announces Retirement, COVID Recoveries See New High & More At 8 Pm

1. MS Dhoni ends his 16-year-long career, announces retirement

Putting an end to his 16-year-old journey, former Team India skipper MS Dhoni has announced his retirement from international cricket. Taking to social media, Dhoni shared a compilation of his journey so far to make the announcement. The Ranchi-lad made his debut in 2004 against Bangladesh and went on to lead the Men in Blue to win the ICC 2011 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 and the 2007 T20 World Cup.

2. Health Min Says 'readying For Mass COVID Vaccine Production'

As three Indian vaccines progress to find a breakthrough, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, on Saturday, spoke to Republic TV lauding India's COVID warriors in containing the pandemic. He said that inspite of having a population of 1.35 billion, India ranks very low in Coronavirus cases and deaths per million. Condoling the loss of 49,036 people including doctors and healthcare staff, Vardhan said that India had fared well in the war against COVID-19.

3. COVID-19: Record 57,381 Patients Recover In Last 24 Hrs

On a continuous path of registering high single-day recoveries, India has touched another peak of posting the highest recoveries of COVID-19 cases in a single day. 57,381 patients have recovered and discharged in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 18,08,936, the Union Health Ministry said.

4. Manipur's BJP Govt Extends Complete Lockdown Till Aug 31

In a massive development, the Manipur government, on Saturday has extended the complete lockdown in the state till August 31, 2020, amid rise of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases. The government circular states that all activities will be banned except those listed in the annexure of National Directives. The government has also directed commissioners to impose curfew from 5 PM to 6 AM in respective districts. Manipur currently has 1825 active cases, 2360 cured cases and 13 deaths.

5. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Family Questions Autopsy; Deleted Messages Under ED Lens

In a massive development into the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the family lawyer, Vikas Singh claimed that the autopsy report doesn't mention the 'time of death'. Apart from this, the ED has also found deleted WhatsApp messages and the evidence is sent to the forensic lab, according to the Sources.

