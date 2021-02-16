MS Dhoni Attends Wedding With Wife Sakshi, Amazes Fans With Two Different Looks: WATCH

Former India captain MS Dhoni enjoyed a glorious international cricketing career where he earned several prominent accolades. While the star player's ability to march his troops is deemed exemplary by many cricket pundits, the 39-year-old also has made heads turn with his impeccable style. The wicketkeeper-batsman's hairstyles have been a rage amongst the masses over the year and he has once again come into the limelight for his dapper attire and style.

Netizens in awe of MS Dhoni's elegant wedding look

The star player may have announced his retirement from international cricket last year, but his fan following still tends to grow by leaps and bounds day by day. The ex-India player once again dazzled social media with his impeccable dress sense. The social media was flooded with images of MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni, as the couple looked elegant together while attending a wedding.

Sakshi Dhoni had recently posted a group picture in her Instagram account, where the couple looked elegant in their traditional attire alongside their friends. While their fans showered immense love on the photograph, they also commended them for rocking western wear with equal panache. In a video shared by the popular cricketer's friend, Dhoni and Sakshi were seen having a gala time with their friends. The Chennai Super Kings skipper looked sharp in a suit and was lauded for the same by his fans.

Dhoni 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Cuteness 😍

Getting a glimpse after so many days... His smile pic.twitter.com/8TDxpyYf2d — 𝐒𝐊 ♡̷̷ˎˊ (@shashi_kant7) February 16, 2021

Teddy bear se bhi jada cute lagre h bhai ❤️🥳😍❤️❤️ — HARSH💛( सिद्धार्थ ) (@PABLOSCOBAR786) February 16, 2021

ALSO READ | IPL Auction 2021: CSK CEO Gives Huge Update On MS Dhoni's Presence In Chennai

How much is the MS Dhoni net worth figure?

According to caknowledge.com, the MS Dhoni net worth figure is estimated to be $105 million (i.e. approximately ₹764 crore). This MS Dhoni net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. The aforementioned MS Dhoni net worth also includes his salary from participating in IPL for Chennai Super Kings.

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir Calls Ex-team KKR's Batting 'Classless', Names Their Most Unfit Star Player

MS Dhoni also earns money through numerous endorsement deals and through his various business ventures. Additionally, the esteemed wicketkeeper-batsman has had associations with brands like Orient Electric, Snickers, Indigo Paints among several others. As for his personal life, the cricketer tied the knot with his wife Sakshi on July 4, 2010, and their daughter Ziva Dhoni also has a massive fan following of her own.

ALSO READ | Shubman Gill To Skip Fielding After Taking Blow To Forearm; India Eye Early Finish To Test

MS Dhoni returns to competitive cricket with IPL 2021

The player will continue to lead the Chennai Super Kings side in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. After an underwhelming season last year, the skipper will be keen to stage a miraculous turnaround with a spirited performance this time around. While the cash-rich league is likely to commence somewhere in April, the IPL 2021 auction will take place on February 18 in Chennai.

ALSO READ | R Ashwin Nears Ian Botham's World Record With 106 Amidst Home Love In Chennai: WATCH

Disclaimer: The above MS Dhoni net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image source: Sakshi Dhoni Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.