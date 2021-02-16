R Ashwin Nears Ian Botham's World Record With 106 Amidst Home Love In Chennai: WATCH

R Ashwin produced a masterclass on a tricky Chepauk pitch which spun like nobody's business. The Indian all-rounder smashed a scintillating century on Monday on Day 3 of the India vs England 2nd Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The ton was more so special as it was scored at his home ground in the toughest of conditions.

ALSO READ | India vs England live: 'Gutted that Moeen Ali didn't get a fifer,' says Jeetan Patel; lauds Ashwin & Kohli

R Ashwin produces masterclass on tricky Chepauk pitch

Ashwin came in to bat at a pivotal time when India were languishing at 106/6 with their batting order collapsing like a pack of cards. The Chennai lad joined captain Virat Kohli at the crease as the duo started resurrecting the Indian innings. Ashwin began his innings with an aggressive mindset as he didn't shy away from taking the England bowlers on.

While Kohli was playing patiently, Ashwin kept the scoreboard flowing by hitting boundaries regularly. Both batsmen scored gritty fifties on the tough surface and bailed India out of the testing situation. The duo added 96 runs before Kohli was trapped in front of the wicket by Moeen Ali for a well-made 62.

Ashwin then decided to take charge as he batted with tail and guided them at the same time. He first stitched a 27-run partnership with Ishant Sharma for the ninth wicket and followed it up by another vital 49-run partnership with Mohammed Siraj. Ashwin needed more than 20 odd runs to complete and India only had one wicket in their hand. However, the off-spinner was unfazed as he kept the runs coming and also mentored Siraj by showing faith in him.

ALSO READ | Loved Siraj's celebrations post Ashwin's ton, hope that character trait is backed: Karthik

While batting on 91, Ashwin launched Moeen Ali for a massive six and followed it up by a couple of runs which took him to 99. The 34-year old then stepped out of his crease to bring his century up in style but all he could manage was a top edge which fetched him two runs and helped him bring his fifth century in the purest format of the game. Notably, among all Ashwin centuries, this is the first that he has scored against a team other than West Indies. The first four Ashwin centuries in Test cricket were scored against the Windies.

Notably, the Indian spinner had bagged five wickets in the first innings and followed it up with a stunning century. In doing so, Ashwin neared Sir Ian Botham's record of hundred and fifer in a Test most times. Ian Botham did it on five occasions while this was Ashwin's third instance of doing so.

The Tamil Nadu-based cricketer had previously achieved the milestone in 2011 and 2016 against West Indies. Ashwin also became the second Tamil Nadu player after Kris Srikkanth to score a Test century at Chepauk. The former Indian cricketer had done it in 1986/87 against Pakistan where he had scored 123 runs.

India vs England live: Here are the highlights of R Ashwin's magnificent hundred

ALSO READ | India vs England 2nd Test: Gambhir labels Ashwin as 'India's greatest match winner' after Kumble, lauds centurion

R Ashwin Test wickets

The Ashwin career stats in Test cricket make for a staggering read. The Ashwin Test wickets include the 393 scalps he has bagged across 76 Tests at a splendid average of 25.21 to go with 29 five-wicket hauls. Ashwin is nearing the 400-wicket mark in the longest format of the game and when he achieves the feat, he will become the fourth Indian bowler after Anil Kumble (619), Kapil Dev (434) and Harbhajan Singh (417) to do so.

ALSO READ | Ashwin shares what he told Siraj in last-wicket partnership,adds 'I'll sleep well tonight'

SOURCE: BCCI TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.