Shubman Gill To Skip Fielding After Taking Blow To Forearm; India Eye Early Finish To Test

Opener Shubman Gill will skip fielding on Day Four at the Chepauk after he sustained a blow to his forearm while fielding against England on Tuesday, the BCCI informed. The young opener took a hit on his left forearm while fielding on Day 3 of the ongoing Test and was taken for a precautionary scan. BCCI informed that its medical teams were assessing Shubman Gill while ruling out the possibility of the batsman fielding on Tuesday.

UPDATE - Shubman Gill sustained a blow on his left forearm while fielding on Day 3 of the 2nd Test. He has been taken for a precautionary scan. The BCCI Medical Team is assessing him. He won't be fielding today.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/ph0GJsqpFi — BCCI (@BCCI) February 16, 2021

Meanwhile, India got off to a good start on Day four at the Chepauk as they eye to wrap up the 2nd Test by bowling England out with over a day left. Ravichandran Ashwin struck gold as he removed Ben Stokes, putting England in a whole lot of trouble in the first session of the day's play. India managed to set a gigantic target of 482 for England on a tricky Chepauk surface riding on the back of a sensational 106 by R Ashwin and 62 by Virat Kohli. The visitors needed a good start to chase the improbable target but the Indian spinners were once again at it as they left England reeling at 53/3 at Stumps on Day 3. Moreover, they lost Lawrence early on Day 4 which didn't do any good to their chances of saving the Test.

5-for first, century next

After having registered his 29th five-for on Sunday, Ravichandran Ashwin led the Indian attack on day 3 as he notched up his fifth Test ton on a dusty Chennai pitch. The Indian bowling all-rounder stitched a significant 100-run stand with skipper Virat Kohli after the hosts lost half their side cheaply. Ashwin smashed 14 fours and 2 maximums as he extended India's lead to over 450 before England dismissed the whole side. Ashwin's gritty century to extend India's lead has been lauded by several veterans of the game terming his knock as a 'masterclass' for how to play on the Chepauk pitch.

Soon after registering his century, Ashwin returned to do what he does best, as he dismissed Rory Burns before end of play on day 3. Just before stumps, Ashwin accounted for Burns while Axar scalped two quick wickets of Sibley and nightwatchman Jack Leach. After losing 3 wickets for 53 runs, England needs 429 runs to win the match in the remaining two days of play.

