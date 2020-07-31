MS Dhoni Benefitted From THIS Smart Move From CSK To Earn Record ₹6 Crore In IPL 2008

The Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 tournament launched in 2008 to a roaring worldwide success. During the auctions that unfolded prior to the inaugural event, the then Indian captain MS Dhoni was picked up by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Except for the two-year ban imposed on CSK between IPL 2016 and 2017 which forced MS Dhoni to join another franchise, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman continues to remain associated with his original team.

Also Read | BCCI To Conduct 4 COVID-19 Tests Per Player Before Permitting Participation In IPL 2020

How MS Dhoni raked in the big bucks in IPL 2008?

MS Dhoni was the most expensive purchase by CSK at IPL 2008 auction. He was roped in by the franchise for ₹6 crore (then valued at US$150,000) and was appointed as their captain. However, the story would have been different for MS Dhoni’s then bank balance if CSK had opted for an ‘Icon Player’ in their team.

In the inaugural season, certain franchises were allotted ‘Icon Players’ in their line-up. The said cricketers were to be paid 15 percent more than their franchise’s highest-paid player of the season. CSK’s decision to not opt for a cricketer with an ‘Icon’ status enabled them to go all-out in the bidding process for the then Indian limited-overs captain. If CSK had requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to appoint MS Dhoni as one of the ‘Icon’ players, the franchise would have ended up paying the wicketkeeper 15 percent more than their highest-paid players, i.e. Albie Morkel and Jacob Oram.

Both Albie Morkel and Jacob Oram were paid a handsome fee of ₹2.7 crore (US$675,000) at the auction. By calculation, MS Dhoni would have been eligible to get paid 15 percent extra of ₹2.7 crore, i.e. ₹3.1 crore (US$775,000). The aforementioned value would be just slightly above than half of his actual IPL 2008 salary of ₹6 crore (US$1,500,000).

Also Read | IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Gets Adorable Hug From Suresh Raina On CSK Arrival, Watch Video

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni in CSK

MS Dhoni is all set to reprise his role as CSK captain in the upcoming IPL 2020 season. During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, MS Dhoni became one of the 20 cricketers to be retained by the franchise. His salary for IPL 2020 season is ₹15 crore (US$2.1 million). MS Dhoni, who made his CSK debut in the inaugural 2008 edition, has led them to three IPL titles. Under Dhoni’s leadership, CSK lifted the coveted trophy in 2010, 2011 and 2018 editions.

The former Indian captain has been on a sabbatical break from competitive cricket since July 2019. His return to the game through IPL 2020 as CSK captain remains one of the most talked-about aspects of the tournament. MS Dhoni’s high-profile return to the field is expected to generate much interest and viewership from his fans.

When is IPL 2020 starting: VIVO IPL schedule announcement on August 2

To answer the ‘When is IPL 2020 starting’ query, the VIVO IPL schedule is expected to be announced on Sunday, August 2 through a teleconference meeting. The meeting will be held between IPL 2020 governing council and BCCI members. Apart from announcing the VIVO IPL schedule, the officials will also churn out several biosecurity measures for all players to follow at the newly-decided venue, i.e. the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Also Read | MS Dhoni Invited For IPL 2020 Practice By Suresh Raina Via Top 'Helicopter' Tribute: Watch

Also Read | VIVO IPL Schedule: Governing Council To Decide Venue & Schedule On Friday; Read What's On The Agenda

Image credit: IPLT20.COM