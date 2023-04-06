IPL 2023: Srikanth Blesses MS Dhoni In Wholesome Video Ahead Of MI vs CSK; Watch

MI vs CSK: The Chennai Super Kings will take on Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 8, 2023, in the 12th match of the Indian Premier League 2023. CSK defeated Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai in the sixth match of IPL 2023 by 12 runs and have also opened their account in the tournament. MI on the other hand will be searching for their first win of the tournament after being thrashed by Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last match in Bengaluru.

Chennai Super Kings however reached Mumbai ahead of their clash against Mumbai Indians and received a grand welcome and also received a surprise. Former India opener Kris Srikkanth welcomed the CSK players as they arrived at the Wankhede Stadium before their match vs MI.

Kris Srikkanth offers blessings to CSK skipper MS Dhoni; Watch

Chennai Super Kings uploaded a video on their official social media handle and captioned the post, "A pleasant surprise indeed, dear viewers." The video featured former India opener Kris Srikkanth welcoming meeting the CSK skipper MS Dhoni and head coach Stephen Fleming. Srikkanth also was seen giving blessings to the Chennai captain ahead of the team's upcoming match against the Mumbai Indians.

Other than Kris Srikkanth former India and Chennai Super Kings batsman Murali Vijay was seen meeting the team players. Vijay met players like Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and batting coach Michael Hussey.

Coming back to the Chennai Super Kings so the men in yellow will be high on confidence after grabbing a win over the Lucknow Super Giants and would look forward to going past the Mumbai Indians challenge. CSK's batting lineup has performed well till now in the IPL 2023 and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad tops the leading run scorers list with 149 runs from two matches.

The bowling is an area that the CSK franchise has to improve as the bowlers till now have not been able to perform well in the tournament.

Mumbai Indians on the other hand received a thrashing defeat against the Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets and the team will be hoping to win the clash against Chennai and open their account in the tournament.