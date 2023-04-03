LSG Vs CSK IPL 2023 Match: Four-time Indian Premier League champions and MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will take on KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. CSK lost the match against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 opener in Ahmedabad by five wickets while defending a target of 179 runs. Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, achieved a convincing against Delhi Capitals by a margin of 50 runs.

Chennai Super Kings, on one hand, have a pretty experienced batting lineup consisting of MS Dhoni, Ben Stokes, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ambati Rayudu. However, bowling will be one area that the CSK franchise would like to work on. The Chennai bowlers except Deepak Chahar gave runs over an economy of 10 and which was also later the main reason behind their defeat against Gujarat.

Lucknow Super Giants on the other end pulled off a brilliant batting display in Lucknow against Delhi Capitals in which Kyle Mayers hit a brilliant half-century. The bowlers as well bowled in the right areas and helped their team to win the match by a margin of 50 runs.

CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 match: Toss update

LSG win toss, and elect to bowl first vs Chennai Super Kings.

CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 match: Confirmed Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings playing XI: MS Dhoni (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, R Hangargekar

Lucknow Super Giants playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan

CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 match: Impact Players

Chennai Super Kings: Ajinkya Rahane, S Senapati, S Rasheed, D Pretorious, Tushar Deshpande

Lucknow Super Giants: Daniel Sams, K Gowtham, J Unadkat, Amit Mishra, Ayush Badoni

CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 match: Head to Head

IPL 2022 was the debut season of the KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants was able to make it to the playoffs in the first season. Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, is known as one of the most successful teams in the history of the Indian Premier League had a poor season and were not able to make it to the knockout stage.

Coming to the head-to-head record of both the teams so in the one and only encounter of the IPL 2022 it was the Lucknow Super Giants who emerged to be victorious by six wickets. Chennai Super Kings batting first registered a total of 210/7 in which Robin Uthappa top scored with 50 runs and Shivam Dube also contributed with 49 runs.

However, coming in to chase the target LSG didn't find any difficulty to chase the target and Quinton de Kock and Evin Lewis ensured that they win the match by a margin of six wickets.

CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 match: LKN vs CHE Dream11 fantasy team

Wicket Keeper: MS Dhoni (wk)

Batsmen: Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (c), Ben Stokes, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran

All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Bishnoi