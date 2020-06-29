Sachin Tendulkar Becomes First Batsman To Score 15,000 ODI Runs On June 29, 2007: Watch

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time. He stacked up numerous Test and ODI batting records over the course of his 24-year journey with the Indian team. Among many Sachin Tendulkar records, he achieved one such staggering milestone on June 29, 2007 in an ODI against South Africa at Belfast.

Sachin Tendulkar stats: Cricketer’s astounding milestone completes 13 years

On June 29, 2007, India faced South Africa in a second of the three-match ODI series at the Civil Service Cricket Club Ground in Belfast, Ireland. In the match, Indian opening batsman Sachin Tendulkar completed 15,000 ODI career runs over the course of his 93-run match-winning knock against the Proteas bowlers. While he played his final ODI in 2012, the ‘Master Blaster’ further stretched his ODI run-tally from 15,000 to 18,426 runs.

#OnThisDay in 2007, India legend Sachin Tendulkar became the first batsman to reach 15,000 ODI runs 💥 pic.twitter.com/r5h1fHOpys — ICC (@ICC) June 29, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar’s 18,000-plus run-tally places him at the top among leading run-scorers in ODI cricket. Moreover, ever since Tendulkar broke the 15k barrier against South Africa in 2007, no other batsman has been able to emulate his success. The batsman who comes closest to the milestone is former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara with 14,234 ODI runs.

Sachin Tendulkar stats: ‘Master Blaster’ completes 15,000 ODI runs, watch video

Sachin Tendulkar stats and records

Many Sachin Tendulkar stats and records claim some of the major batting milestones of all time. Apart from his record-breaking ODI run-aggregate, Sachin Tendulkar is also the leading run-scorer in Test matches with 15,921 runs. From his debut in 1989 up until his retirement in 2013, the right-handed batsman stockpiled 34,357 international runs across all formats and he is more than 6,000 runs ahead of second-placed Kumar Sangakkara (28,016).

Sachin Tendulkar is also the leading century-maker in international cricket. With 100 international centuries, he is currently 29 centuries ahead of second-placed Ricky Ponting (71) and 30 tons ahead of current Indian captain, Virat Kohli (70). Additionally, he was also a crucial member of India’s 2011 World Cup campaign, which the ‘Men in Blue’ ended up winning under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

Even though Sachin Tendulkar stats includes some staggering numbers, Virat Kohli is gaining some huge strides in international cricket and he is widely dubbed by many fans and experts as the ‘successor’ of the 200-Test veteran. Virat Kohli has already broken one of the many distinct Sachin Tendulkar records by becoming the fastest batsman in the world to reach 10,000 and 11,000 runs in 50-overs cricket.

Image credits: ICC Twitter