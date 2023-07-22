Nasser Hussain smacks old teammate on the head during Ashes commentary stint- WATCH

England are all over Australia in the 4th Ashes Test and if the prevalent situation continues then the hosts are on course to draw level with the Aussies at 2-2. While the on-field affairs are quite intense and pulsating, the individuals in the commentary box have seemingly taken the onus of entertainment. On Day 2, Joe Root's unfortunate dismissal left the spectators gutted as he was nearing his hundred, however, the commentators, picked the manner in which Root got out and saw it as an opportunity to pull the leg of Nasser Hussain, who was present in the box but not on the mic duty. Hussain saw the funny side and gave the fellow commentator and former teammate a smack on the head.

3 things you need to know

England and Australia are indulged in an intense Ashes battle

Australia are leading the series 2-1

England are looking to draw level

Joe Root's dismissal during Eng vs Aus 4th Ashes Test

It all happened on the first ball of the 62nd over when Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood bowled a length delivery to Joe Root. The ball almost skidded through to Root and went on to disturb his stumps. He had no idea the ball would stay so low after pitching, and as a result, he was too late to bring his bat down on time.

The only way to get him out 😉



Nothing you can do about those, Joe... #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/2RYAhrfHcM — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 20, 2023

Nasser Hussain smacks Mark Butcher

Sky Sports commentators Mark Butcher and Mark Taylor were quick to recall Hussain being a victim of a similar sort of dismissal against West Indies in 1998 and hence initiated the flow of friendly banter. Upon noticing the trolling and the hilarious conversation between the veterans, Hussain came smiling from the back to give an innocuous blow to Mark Butcher. Here's what happened.

Just Nasser slapping Butch's head in the comms box 🤣 pic.twitter.com/aw5pSmI7X6 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 20, 2023

After producing a sweet sound of a whack, Hussain went inside the room, however, Butcher and Taylor continued with their hysterical chatter. After getting hit, Butcher called for an HR and in a witty way said "Bullying in the workplace". Taylor on the other hand asked for a concussion substitute for Butcher.