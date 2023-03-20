MS Dhoni Can Play For CSK Till He Is 45: Australia Legend Reveals Reason Behind Big Claim

IPL 2023: Shane Watson has projected Mahendra Singh Dhoni's probable tenure at Chennai Super Kings. Chennai are scheduled to face Gujarat Giants in the opening fixture of the Indian Premier League on 31st March,2023 at the Narendra Narendra Modi Stadium. CSK didn't have a good IPL season last time and under the leadership of Dhoni, they will be adamant to make amends.

Shane Watson predicted MS Dhoni's IPL future

Watson who was the assistant coach of Delhi Capitals last season is currently busy with the Legends League Cricket as he is a pivotal part of World Giants. Watson played under the captaincy of Dhoni and has two IPL trophies each for Rajasthan Royals and CSK.

The 41 year old insisted Dhoni could continue representing the franchise for few more years.

I heard that this is the last IPL of MS Dhoni but I don't think. MS Dhoni can continue to play for the next three to four years. He is still very fit and batting and wicket-keeping really well. His leadership is something that is as good as his game. His fitness and mind-reading of the game make him a good leader. His skills on the ground are awesome. He is one of the main reasons that CSK is succesful.

Shane Watson also amplified about his participation in the LLC. "I feel so good to be here on the field and sharing dressing room with players like Jacques Kallis, Aaron Finch and many more and this is a different kind of league that gives a next level to us and I am very happy to be part of this."

Chennai Super Kings full IPL 2023 schedule

March 31, 2023: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Ahmedabad (7:30 PM IST)

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Ahmedabad (7:30 PM IST) April 3, 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai (7:30 PM IST)

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai (7:30 PM IST) April 17, 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Bengaluru (7:30 PM IST)

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Bengaluru (7:30 PM IST) April 21, 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai (7:30 PM IST)

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai (7:30 PM IST) April 23, 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata (7:30 PM IST)

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata (7:30 PM IST) April 27, 2023: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Jaipur (7:30 PM IST)

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Jaipur (7:30 PM IST) April 30, 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Chennai (3:30 PM IST)

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Chennai (3:30 PM IST) May 4, 2023: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow (3:30 PM IST)

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow (3:30 PM IST) May 6, 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai (3:30 PM IST)

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai (3:30 PM IST) May 10, 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Chennai (7:30 PM IST)

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Chennai (7:30 PM IST) May 14, 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai (7:30 PM IST)

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai (7:30 PM IST) May 20, 2023: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Delhi (3:30 PM IST)

Chennai Super Kings squad for IPL 2023

MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma