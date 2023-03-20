CSK Pacer Deepak Chahar Gives Out Huge Statement On IPL 2023 Being MS Dhoni's Last Season

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Deepak Chahar has provided a huge update on MS Dhoni following speculations of his retirement from the IPL after the 2023 edition. There have been reports that the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League could be Dhoni's last season as a player. Dhoni had said last year that the would play another season of the cash-rich league when asked about his participation following CSK's final match in IPL 2022.

Deepak Chahar on MS Dhoni's retirement rumours

Chahar commented on the speculations, stating that he is unsure if it will be Dhoni's last year, but expressed his desire for the former India captain to continue playing. According to Chahar, Dhoni has not made any announcement regarding his retirement, and it is solely up to him to decide when to retire. Chahar further added that Dhoni appears to be in good shape, and he anticipates a strong performance from his captain with the bat this season.

“No one has said that this would be his final year. At least, he hasn't. Hopefully, he will play more. We don't know any such thing, we want him to play as much as he can. He knows when to retire, we saw it when he did in Tests and international cricket. No one else knows. I just hope he continues to play, it's a privilege to play under him. It has been a dream to play with him. He's in good touch as well, you will see that when he bats in the IPL this year,” Chahar told News India Sports.

Dhoni started training for the upcoming season of the IPL earlier last month. He landed in Chennai two weeks ago to kick-start Chennai Super Kings' preparatory camp. The IPL 2023 is scheduled to begin on March 31 with a match between defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

Dhoni took retirement from international cricket after playing the semifinal against New Zealand at the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Dhoni announced his retirement a year later on August 15, 2020. He has since played two seasons of the IPL, winning one trophy in 2021. Under Dhoni's captaincy, CSK has won four IPL titles and two Champions League trophies overall.

