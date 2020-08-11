MS Dhoni Could Return To Action Next Week With CSK Hoping To Start Training At Chepauk

Fans could witness former India captain MS Dhoni training ahead of the IPL 2020 as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) look to resume their camp next week. The CSK skipper has been on a sabbatical since India's semi-final exit in the World Cup last year. IPL 2020 was earmarked as the platform for an MS Dhoni return, however, the tournament was postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis.

MS Dhoni training: CSK seek approval to resume camp at Chepauk ahead of IPL 2020

With IPL 2020 all set to return next month in the UAE, CSK have sought permission from authorities to begin their training camp at Chepauk. Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan revealed that the franchise wants to hold the CSK 2020 camp from August 16 to 20 post which all the players will fly to the UAE for IPL 2020. The proposal for the same has already been presented to the Tamil Nadu government and written approval is awaited. The CSK training camp in February-March saw their skipper MS Dhoni also join in on practice in a bid to get fit for the tournament. However, the camp was disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the tournament was subsequently postponed.

MS Dhoni training: CSK players to undergo two COVID-19 tests if camp gets underway

According to reports, all players in the CSK 2020 IPL squad will undergo COVID-19 tests in their hometown before travelling to Chennai, where they will undergo two further tests on August 17. CSK are preparing to fly the players to the UAE on August 21 from Chennai in case the camp does not happen. The former Indian captain had recently hit the nets back home in Ranchi as he trained at an indoor academy and will join up with his teammates in what will be 15-man training camp.

Dhoni had reported to the camp in February-March and seemed in his usual touch despite his sabbatical from cricket, leaving fans and fellow teammates awestruck. CSK will hope that their captain can repeat his heroics as they look to equal their arch-rivals' tally of four trophies when they take the field in the UAE. IPL 2020 is slated to begin on September 19, with the final scheduled for November 8.

(Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)