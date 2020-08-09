Suresh Raina 'can't Wait' To Resume Action, Shares Picture With MS Dhoni As IPL 2020 Nears

As the 13th edition of the IPL nears, CSK stalwart Suresh Raina can't keep calm and has already begun to count days. Raina will get back to action after more than a year for the Men in Yellow. The batsman's excitement is clear as he shared a picture with skipper MS Dhoni and opener Murali Vijay on Sunday.

"Counting days to get on the field and cherish every minute. Can’t wait for the season to begin," Raina tweeted.

Counting days to get on the field and cherish every minute. Can’t wait for the season to begin 🙌 @msdhoni @mvj888 @russcsk pic.twitter.com/K6EhNRKIyZ — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 9, 2020

The MS Dhoni-led side will not only mark Raina's return to cricket but the former Indian skipper's return as well, as he has been on a sabbatical ever since India's heartbreaking semi-final exit from the ICC 2019 World Cup. The MS Dhoni-led side is also set to have a camp in Chennai before the squad leaves for the IPL 2020 in UAE.

IPL 2020 moved to UAE

On August 2, BCCI received permission from the Indian government to hold the IPL in the UAE. The Governing Council which met on Sunday to chalk out the future course of the tournament has also decided to allow COVID-19 replacements in this year's tournament which will be held in the UAE. The replacement rule has been brought in the wake of the pandemic. The franchises have been allowed 24-player squads and will also be allowed to replace players in case they get unwell during the tournament. The tournament will begin on September 19 in the UAE with the final being played on November 10.

