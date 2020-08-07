MS Dhoni Set For IPL 2020? JSCA Claims CSK Captain Finally Returns To Train Post COVID-19

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from competitive cricket since July 2019. He is now set to make a return to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp as their captain in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. MS Dhoni’s comeback remains one of the most talked-about aspects for CSK fans and for the tournament.

Also Read | IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Gets Adorable Hug From Suresh Raina On CSK Arrival, Watch Video

MS Dhoni gears himself up for IPL 2020

According to New Indian Express, a Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) official stated that MS Dhoni recently visited the JSCA International Stadium Complex in his hometown, Ranchi. The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman attended the JSCA indoor facility in a bid to prepare himself for the near-approaching IPL 2020 season. Due to the India lockdown and social distancing norms, the official added that MS Dhoni used the bowling machine for practice instead of facing local bowlers.

The JSCA official revealed that MS Dhoni practiced at the nets for two days last weekend, but has not returned to the facility since then. The official admitted to not knowing the exact plans of the legendary batsman, as to whether he will be returning back for training. MS Dhoni was last seen practising with his CSK teammates at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in March earlier this year, i.e. before India went into a nationwide lockdown mode.

Also Read | CSK Gives Hint Of IPL 2020 Fate In Latest Video Ft. Suresh Raina, Piyush Chawla: Watch

Suresh Raina talks about MS Dhoni’s return in IPL 2020

CSK luminary Suresh Raina recently stated in an interview with Hindustan Times that his skipper MS Dhoni has been practising really hard of late. Speaking about the return of the former Indian captain, the cricketer claimed that fans will see MS Dhoni in his “best fighting spirit” this season. Suresh Raina also said that the wicketkeeper-batsman is all pumped up and is looking forward to entertaining his fans with some of his trademark “helicopter shots” in IPL 2020.

IPL 2020: IPL dates

As per the recent announcement from the teleconference meeting among the IPL Governing Council members, the IPL dates for the 2020 season is confirmed to be between September 19 and November 10. Apart from IPL dates, the Governing Council also confirmed that the IPL 2020 will be taking place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The decision to shift the tournament out of India was made due to the rising threat posed by the contagious coronavirus disease in the country.

IPL dates for 2020 announcement

NEWS: #VIVOIPL 2020 to commence on 19th September, final to be played on 10th November.



More details 👉 https://t.co/vpM45FAnUQ pic.twitter.com/KnE48kDW1i — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) August 2, 2020

Also Read | Ishant Sharma Opens Up About MS Dhoni's Role In Persisting With Him Despite Poor Numbers

Also Read | IPL 2020 Pundit Dean Jones Recalls Commentating During Musharraf's 2006 Praise Of MS Dhoni

Image credits: IPLT20.COM