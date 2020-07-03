MS Dhoni's Cricket Academy: How To Take Online Classes? Process Explained

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni got his first taste of coaching when he started the MS Dhoni Academy in 2017. Since then, the MS Dhoni Academy has grown to 5,000 trainees in 25 centres across the country. On July 2, the academy made its way into online platforms as they have now launched a virtual coaching system for all groups of players, be it beginners belonging in the 6-8 years of age bracket or advanced senior players.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Farming Video Mesmerizes Fans, Cricketer Aces Organic Farming In Ranchi Farmhouse; Watch Video

MS Dhoni Academy – A step-by-step process to join the academy’s virtual coaching segment

The MS Dhoni Academy is sponsored by Aarka Sports Private Limited, the sports management company that also manages the MS Dhoni net worth. Prior to the launch of the academy’s online coaching system, an Aarka investor told Mumbai Mirror that they have received an overwhelming response across the nation and they are soon planning to take the academy global. The investor added that at the time, they already trained up to 200 coaches for the MS Dhoni Academy.

Since the project is now available online for virtual coaching sessions, here is a look at a step-by-step process on how to join the MS Dhoni Academy.

Step 1: Visit www.aarkasports.com to register into the MS Dhoni Academy

Step 2: Click on ‘Registrations open for Ms Dhoni Cricket academy Raipur. DOWNLOAD REGISTRATION FORM’ at the top of the page

Step 3: Download the registration form

Step 4: Fill the registration form and click on ‘send your message’

Also Read | MS Dhoni Farming: Cricketer ploughs land at his farmhouse on the outskirts of Ranchi; Watch

MS Dhoni birthday and updates about return to cricket

The MS Dhoni birthday falls on the following Tuesday and he will turn 39 this year. On the cricketing, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman has been on a sabbatical from international cricket since India’s semifinal exit at the 2019 World Cup. While the 2011 World Cup-winning captain was scheduled to play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season, the tournament got indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus global pandemic.

MS Dhoni net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the MS Dhoni net worth figure is estimated to be ₹760 crore as of March 2020. This MS Dhoni net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player. The aforementioned MS Dhoni net worth also includes his salary from participating in IPL for CSK.

MS Dhoni also earns money through numerous endorsement deals and through his various business ventures. The cricketer is the co-owner of a popular Hockey India League team Ranchi Rays. He also co-owns Chennaiyin FC, a football club from Indian Super League. Additionally, the esteemed wicketkeeper-batsman is associated in brand endorsement deals with Orient Electric, Snickers, Indigo Paints among several others.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Birthday Nears and Cricketer Takes Over Twitter As Fans Set Common Display

Also Read | MS Dhoni Academy To Go 'online' From On July 2, Plans To Revive Dubai Branch Too: Report

Disclaimer: The above MS Dhoni net worth for CSK information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the MS Dhoni net worth figures.

Image credits: Chennai Super Kings Instagram