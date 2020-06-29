MS Dhoni Mesmerizes Fans By Acing Organic Farming In Ranchi Farmhouse; Watch Video

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni has been away from the sport for almost a year now. The wicketkeeper-batsman isn't active on social media and hasn't also spoken about his future plans publicly off late. However, MS Dhoni was recently seen doing some organic farming in his farmhouse in Ranchi.

MS Dhoni house: Organic farming done by cricketer leaves fans stunned

While MS Dhoni keeps himself distant from all the social media platforms, his wife Sakshi keeps sharing glimpses of the 38-year- old on Instagram from their beautiful Ranchi farmhouse. On Saturday, a video was doing the rounds on social media where MS Dhoni was spotted driving a tractor through the farm. MS Dhoni's fans are always trying to get to know about the whereabouts of the veteran stumper and there are a very few times when his pictures or videos resurface online.

That's why as soon as Twitterati saw MS Dhoni in the recent clip, they started expressing their adulation for the two-time World Cup-winning captain. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

The reason why i love this man. No matter how toxic the world is, this man is unmoved. Koi matlab nahi kya chal raha hai, kaun kya bol raha hai. Apne zindagi mein mast hai. Bhagwan mere ko bhi shakti de ki mai is insaan ka 5% bhi ban jau. 🙏

JAI MAHI — Shubham (@walkingmiless) June 28, 2020

This man is really amazing... Lots to learn from him , especially how to live life on own terms. He is showing the world that i am self made man, he is showing life is bigger than any work.... Hats off to you msd sir... Learning daily bits from you sir... — Vikas Kumar (@vick14feb) June 28, 2020

From winning World cups to Serving in the army..!! And now this..!!



A real "son of the soil" ..!! Is there anything this guy can't do?? — Chhote (@Chhote42730533) June 28, 2020

Live like ms dhoni..he is teaching everybody indirectly..life is an experience try to make most of it as life is very short — SM94 (@SamRocknroll94) June 28, 2020

Dhoni..You should become CAPTAIN of indian agriculture for the rest of your life... LONG LIVE DHONI's Leadership!! — HydTechie (@HydTechie) June 29, 2020

MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical since the end of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England where India were knocked out by New Zealand in the semi-final. MS Dhoni was supposed to make a comeback in the IPL 2020 where he was set to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The cash-rich league was considered as a crucial competition to bring MS Dhoni back into the scheme of things.

MS Dhoni's performance in the IPL 2020 would also have decided if he made it to the Indian team for the T20 World Cup that is supposed to be played in Australia later this year. There is no clear picture regarding the 38-year-old's future with the Indian team. It will be interesting to see how Dhoni's India career pans out if the IPL 2020 is called off.

MS Dhoni net worth and other details

MS Dhoni net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the MS Dhoni net worth figure is estimated to be ₹760 crore as of March 2020. This MS Dhoni net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player. The aforementioned MS Dhoni net worth also includes his salary from Indian Premier League (IPL) with Chennai Super Kings.

MS Dhoni also earns money through numerous endorsement deals and through his various business ventures. The CSK captain is the co-owner of a popular Hockey India League team Ranchi Rays. He also co-owns Chennaiyin FC, a football club from Indian Super League. Additionally, the esteemed wicketkeeper-batsman is associated in brand endorsement deals with Orient Electric, Snickers, Indigo Paints among several others.

MS Dhoni house

The CSK skipper also owns some ritzy houses. He likes investing in real estate and some of his biggest assets are his luxurious houses. Among his many real estates, he owns a 7-acre farmhouse on the Ring Road of Ranchi known as Kailashpati.

