MS Dhoni Fails To Join Virat Kohli And Jasprit Bumrah In Wisden's T20I Team Of 2010s

Wisden's magazines and almanacks have continued to make it one of the most credible of sources of cricket-related information over the last decade. However, when the cricket portal recently released its 'Best T20I XI of the Decade', it did not include former India captain MS Dhoni, much to the surprise of many fans. Have a look at the full list.

T20I XI of the Decade

Aaron Finch (captain)

With a mammoth high-score of 172, the flamboyant Australian batsman was one of this decade's biggest limited-overs finds. The current Australian white-ball captain was a part of the Wisden list as an opener and the team's captain as well.

Colin Munro

The striking New Zealander was the second opener in the list and his blitzy innings at the top of the order solidified his spot there. Munro scored 1546 runs in the decade at a very high strike-rate 160.04.

Virat Kohli

The Indian captain is also the world's highest run-getter in the shortest format. While Kohli's strike-rate may not be 150+ like the openers, his consistency and ability to attack the opposition make him a vital member of any squad. He has an average of 52.66.

Here is the remaining list:

Shane Watson

Glenn Maxwell

Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper)

Mohammad Nabi

David Willey

Rashid Khan

Jasprit Bumrah

Lasith Malinga

Why does MS Dhoni not feature?

While MS Dhoni was a very vital part of the Indian lineup in the 2010s, his T20I prowess was more of a hit or miss. Dhoni has taken India home on numerous occasions over the decade but the great man could also be held responsible for not firing in some situations, which exactly needed a player like him.

Maybe India's lack of T20I games also affected Dhoni's opportunities as he has only been able to score 1617 runs in the 98 matches he has played. Dhoni's T20I strike-rate has also not been on the 'explosive' side as the Indian legend only scored runs at a strike-rate of 126.13. In the last decade, Jos Buttler proved far more T20I-consistent and therefore, it is possible that he outweighed Dhoni in the value that they brought to the team as a wicketkeeper-batsman.

