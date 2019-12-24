MS Dhoni Bags Skipper & Wicketkeeper Role In Australia's ODI Team Of The Decade

One 50-over World Cup, a Champions Trophy, number one positions for the Men in Blue across all three formats - all this under the helm of one man - MS Dhoni. The former Indian skipper, who is currently in what can be called the twilight of his career, has seen it all, been there done that and has played a huge role in handing the responsibility of the team to the youngsters in order to take the game forward. With the big win in 2011 followed by the Champions Trophy win in 2013, MS Dhoni went on to become India's best captain for a long time before current skipper Kohli managed to breach his former's records. As the decade came to a close, Cricket Australia named their ODI team of the decade and there were no surprises when one saw MS Dhoni as the captain and wicketkeeper of the side. Apart from Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma found themselves places in the team while banned Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, Sri Lanka's Malinga are the other sub-continental players who made it to the list.

MS Dhoni returns to familiar role in Australia's ODI team of the decade

MS Dhoni (c & wk), Rohit Sharma, Hashim Amla, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shakib Al Hasan, Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Lasith Malinga.

Dhoni completes 15 years in international cricket

Two-time World Cup-winning former India captain MS Dhoni on Monday completed 15 years in international cricket, a milestone that has come at a time when he is on a sabbatical from the game. The dasher from Ranchi, who made his debut against Bangladesh under Sourav Ganguly's captaincy in 2004, has been one of the country's most impactful cricketers with 17266 runs across all formats for India. The 38-year-old wicketkeeper turned up for the country in 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20 Internationals while affecting a staggering 829 dismissals behind the stumps.

His career is studded with several milestones including leading India to victory in the 2011 World Cup where finished the match with a six to help the 'Men in Blue' lift the coveted trophy. Under Dhoni, India transformed into one of the most successful limited-overs sides in world cricket and he is the only Indian captain to have won all the three major ICC trophies -- the World Cup in 2011, the T20 World Cup in 2007, the Champions Trophy in 2013. He also led Team India to the number one spot in ICC Rankings in Test and ODIs. He also led his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings to three titles and two Champions League Twenty victories.

However, the past few months have been marred by speculations of his retirement. His last outing last outing in India colours was during the lost World Cup semifinal against New Zealand in July where he was run out following a half century. "Don't ask me anything till January," the former skipper recently told the mediapersons when the questions about his retirement propped up. For the record, Dhoni will certainly be donning the CSK Yellow during IPL 2020.

