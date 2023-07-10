MS Dhoni Gets Thunderous Welcome In Chennai Ahead Of 'LGM' Trailer Launch - WATCH

MS Dhoni has an enormous fan following, not just in India but around the world. Known as "Captain Cool," Dhoni's charismatic personality, exceptional leadership skills, and incredible cricketing abilities have endeared him to millions of fans, especially in Tamil Nadu. Dhoni's fan following grew significantly during his tenure as the captain of India and Chennai Super Kings. His calm demeanor under pressure and his ability to finish matches with his aggressive batting style made him a beloved figure among cricket enthusiasts.

MS Dhoni remains the only captain to win all three major ICC trophies

Dhoni recently led CSK to its record-equalling fifth IPL title

Dhoni has now ventured into entertainment business as a producer

Dhoni gets a rousing welcome from fans in Chennai

MS Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, arrived in Chennai on Sunday, July 9, two days after celebrating his 42nd birthday. The reception he received was nothing short of enthusiastic, as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain was greeted with great excitement. Dhoni, who led CSK to their fifth IPL title earlier this year, landed in the capital of Tamil Nadu ahead of the trailer and audio launch of his first movie production venture, titled 'LGM' (Let's Get Married).

'LGM' is the maiden feature film produced by Dhoni's film production house, Dhoni Entertainment. The film features Harish Kalyan, Ivana, Nadhiya, Yogi Babu, and Mirchi Vijay in prominent roles. The official fan page of CSK's renowned fan group, 'Whistle Podu Army,' shared a video of Dhoni receiving an overwhelming welcome at the Chennai airport.

Both Dhoni and his wife Sakshi are expected to attend the audio and trailer launch of 'LGM,' scheduled to take place on Monday, July 10. Ramesh Tamilmani will be directing 'LGM,' with Sakshi Dhoni herself contributing to the project's conceptualization.

On his birthday, Dhoni gave fans a glimpse of his celebration at his residence in Ranchi. In an Instagram post, the 42-year-old cricketer shared a video of himself cutting his birthday cake and feeding it to his pet dogs, marking his return to social media after a five-month break. The Instagram reel received over 8 million likes and more than 405k comments within 24 hours, with fans extending their birthday wishes to the beloved 'Thala.'

