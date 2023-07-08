MS Dhoni's Super Fun Birthday Celebration With Pet Dogs Takes Over Internet - WATCH

Former Indian cricket team skipper MS Dhoni celebrated his 42nd birthday on July 7, 2023, and received wishes from his fans all over the world and from big names in the sports fraternity. Dhoni had a marathon 15-year-old long career for the Indian cricket team and also took them to three ICC trophies while leading the side. MSD is now only seen playing for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League and recently took them to their fifth title in the cash-rich league.

3 things you need to know

MS Dhoni made his international debut in December 2004 against Bangladesh

MS Dhoni retired from all forms of cricket in August 2020

Dhoni played his last international match against New Zealand in the semi-final of the Cricket World Cup 2019

MS Dhoni celebrates his 42nd birthday with his pet dogs; Watch

MS Dhoni is not an active person on social media and rarely shares any updates. But the former Indian captain recently uploaded a video on the Instagram handle in which he can be seen celebrating his 42nd birthday. He is surrounded by his pet dogs at his farmhouse in Ranchi. Sharing the video on Instagram, MSD wrote, "Thanks a lot for all your warm wishes, a glimpse of what I did on my birthday."

READ MORE | 'I’m still waiting': Barber from Leeds makes shocking claim against Australia's Alex Carey

The Instagram post was an instant hit as it garnered over 10.8 Million views as of writing this copy. The video also received 3.6 Million likes, which can easily sum up the craze of the fans.

Fans pay tribute to MS Dhoni on his 42nd birthday

MS Dhoni has developed a massive fan base around the globe, and they gave the former India captain tribute on his 42nd birthday in their own way. A 77 feet cut out of Dhoni was placed in Andhra Pradesh's Nandigama. The fans were also seen pouring milk on the cutout of the former Team India skipper, which explains how deep the fan following is of the right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman.

READ MORE | Kumar Sangakkara has key batting tip for David Warner to counter Stuart Broad supremacy

MS Dhoni's international career at a glance

MS Dhoni in his 15-year-old marathon career played 538 international matches in which he made 17266 runs. His average throughout his career was 44.96, whereas he also hit 16 tons and 108 half-centuries during his playing days.