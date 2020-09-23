Home
MS Dhoni Greeted With Folded Hands By Yashasvi Jaiswal, Twitter Lauds 'Captain Cool'

Rajasthan youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal respectfully greeted Chennai skipper MS Dhoni with folded hands before making his Dream11 IPL 2020 debut in Sharjah.

MS Dhoni

Rajasthan cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut during the fourth match of the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season. He took field for the Rajasthan franchise in their game against MS Dhoni-led Chennai at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, September 22. His much-anticipated Dream11 IPL 2020 debut aside, the 18-year-old failed to get going in his maiden outing for Rajasthan as he was dismissed for just six by Chennai pacer Deepak Chahar.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan vs Chennai result

Also Read | Steve Smith Hits MS Dhoni's Helicopter Shot In Nets Ahead Of Chennai Game; Watch Video

Dream11 IPL 2020: Yashasvi Jaiswal wins netizens' hearts with admirable greeting for MS Dhoni

Prior to the Rajasthan vs Chennai match and during the toss proceedings, Yashasvi Jaiswal was present in the field with some of his teammates. There, he met MS Dhoni and greeted the Chennai captain with folded hands. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s act of respect for the former Indian skipper and legendary wicketkeeper-batsman quickly became viral on the internet, with fans taking to Twitter to applaud the youngster’s deed. After the high-scoring Rajasthan vs Chennai result, here is a look at some of the fan reactions over Jaiswal’s respectable greetings for MS Dhoni.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Concedes He's Not Batted For A While As Rajasthan Beats Chennai

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir Has THIS Damning Verdict For MS Dhoni's Captaincy After Rajasthan vs Chennai Result

Dream11 IPL 2020’s Rajasthan vs Chennai result: A recap

Prior to the match, Chennai skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to field first. After losing Yashasvi Jaiswal early, Rajasthan captain Steve Smith and No.3 batsman Sanju Samson registered quick-fire fifties during their 121-run second-wicket stand. The  Jofra Archer 4 sixes off the final over pushed Rajasthan’s score past 200 as they ended up scoring 216-7. In response, Chennai batsmen fell 16 runs short of their target despite Faf du Plessis’ six-laden 37-ball 72.

Dream11 IPL 2020’s Rajasthan vs Chennai result: Watch all maximums including Jofra Archer 4 sixes off Lungi Ngidi

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan Kickstart Campaign With A Victory, Beats Chennai By 16 Runs

