MS Dhoni Greeted With Folded Hands By Yashasvi Jaiswal, Twitter Lauds 'Captain Cool'

Rajasthan cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut during the fourth match of the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season. He took field for the Rajasthan franchise in their game against MS Dhoni-led Chennai at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, September 22. His much-anticipated Dream11 IPL 2020 debut aside, the 18-year-old failed to get going in his maiden outing for Rajasthan as he was dismissed for just six by Chennai pacer Deepak Chahar.
It's all over here in Sharjah as the @rajasthanroyals start their #Dream11IPL campaign on a winning note.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 22, 2020
They beat #CSK by 16 runs.#RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/n5msX8djpi
Prior to the Rajasthan vs Chennai match and during the toss proceedings, Yashasvi Jaiswal was present in the field with some of his teammates. There, he met MS Dhoni and greeted the Chennai captain with folded hands. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s act of respect for the former Indian skipper and legendary wicketkeeper-batsman quickly became viral on the internet, with fans taking to Twitter to applaud the youngster’s deed. After the high-scoring Rajasthan vs Chennai result, here is a look at some of the fan reactions over Jaiswal’s respectable greetings for MS Dhoni.
Youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal respect for @Msdhoni#CSKvsRR #MSDhoni #Csk #Whistlepodu #RRvCSK #RRvsCSK #CSKvRR #RajasthanRoyals #yashasvijaiswal pic.twitter.com/bLQxqu9wMp— Oyepick (Cricket Analyst) (@oyepick) September 22, 2020
Yashasvi Jaiswal reaction when he meets MS Dhoni👏👏— अभीजीतसिंग राजपूत🇮🇳 मेरी जान हिंदुस्तान (@rajput_ab) September 22, 2020
some pics doesn't need a caption😍❤ pic.twitter.com/8EyIGfCDXF
IPL Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal Greeting CSK's Dhoni With Folded Hands is Why We Love Cricket pic.twitter.com/uvnURNaKMi— priya balu (@priyabalu_2000) September 22, 2020
This gesture from Yashasvi Jaiswal won our hearts ❤️— DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) September 22, 2020
The impact of the senior pro and the simplicity of the debutant was pleasing to witness. 😍👌🏻@MSDhoni • #IPL2020 • #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/riYUIB3joI
Don’t think I have ever been this excited for someone’s IPL debut as much as Yashasvi Jaiswal.— Ankit (@ankitkr0) September 22, 2020
Hoping for him to have a great season :) pic.twitter.com/oDqQrs0Xwt
Prior to the match, Chennai skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to field first. After losing Yashasvi Jaiswal early, Rajasthan captain Steve Smith and No.3 batsman Sanju Samson registered quick-fire fifties during their 121-run second-wicket stand. The Jofra Archer 4 sixes off the final over pushed Rajasthan’s score past 200 as they ended up scoring 216-7. In response, Chennai batsmen fell 16 runs short of their target despite Faf du Plessis’ six-laden 37-ball 72.
