Steve Smith Hits MS Dhoni's Helicopter Shot In Nets Ahead Of Chennai Game; Watch Video

The first three of the Dream11 IPL 2020 has already witnessed some exciting contests with Chennai, Delhi and Bangalore winning their respective opening matches of the tournament. On Tuesday, the MS Dhoni-led Chennai will once again take the field to play their second match of the tournament and will face Rajasthan, led by Australia's Steve Smith.

Chennai won their match against Mumbai by 5 wickets and 4 balls to spare and the MS Dhoni-led side will be looking to put up another winning performance against Rajasthan in their upcoming match. Ahead of the exciting clash, Rajasthan posted a video of their skipper Steve Smith's preparation ahead of the big clash.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Steve Smith attempts MS Dhoni's helicopter shot ahead of

Rajasthan vs Chennai match

In the video, Steve Smith can be seen batting at his best in the nets despite being recently sidelined during the ODI series in England due to concussion. Smith, who was hit on the head during a net session before the first ODI in Manchester, missed the entire ODI series on the advice of Cricket Australia’s medical team.

However, while batting ahead of the Rajasthan vs Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 clash, the right-hander looked quite comfortable while facing the bowlers and practised his lofted shots over the cover and mid-on, square cut as well as the inside out shot. Apart from all this, he also pulled off MS Dhoni's helicopter shot while facing his Rajasthan teammate and pacer Ankit Rajpoot. Here's the video of Steve Smith's attempted helicopter shot.

Rajasthan vs Chennai: Rajasthan Dream11 IPL 2020 squad

Ahead of the exciting Rajasthan vs Chennai clash; here's a look at the Rajasthan squad for the Dream11 IPL 2020. The team has lot of firepower on paper but it will the performance on the field that will matter eventually. Jos Buttler, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Sanju Samson and Steve Smith will be team's key performers with the bat. On the other, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat and Shreyas Gopal will be leading Rajasthan's bowling attack.

Coming to youngsters in the side, the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karthik Tyagi, Akash Singh and Mayank Markande will be looking to impress the franchise as well the skipper whenever teh chances are provided to them. Here's a look at the entire Rajasthan Dream11 IPL 2020 squad -

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Anuj Rawat, Robin Uthappa

Batsmen: Steve Smith, Manan Vohra, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Shashank Singh, Riyan Parag

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Aniruddha Joshi

Bowlers: Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, Ankit Rajpoot, Rahul Tewatia, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh.

Image Source: Rajasthan IPL team / Instagram