MS Dhoni Has Lots To Offer Still: Mohd Kaif Lauds Ex-Ind Captain On 7th Year Of ICC CT Win

MS Dhoni is one of the greatest captains to have graced the sport. MS Dhoni is known for his cool and calm demeanour on the field, which is also cited as one of the reasons behind his success. MS Dhoni is the only captain in world cricket who has won all the three ICC events (T20 World Cup 2007, ODI World Cup 2011 & Champions Trophy 2013) as captain. India became a force to be reckoned with under MS Dhoni's captaincy.

Mohammad Kaif reckons MS Dhoni still has lot to offer to Indian cricket

On Tuesday, June 23, Indian cricket team celebrated the seventh anniversary of their ICC Champions Trophy triumph in 2013. As India celebrated seven-year anniversary of the glorious victory, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif opined that MS Dhoni still has a lot to offer to Indian cricket. Mohammad Kaif took to Twitter and shared pictures of MS Dhoni with all three ICC trophies and went on to praise the former India captain for his achievements as a player and as a captain.

MS Dhoni's leadership has been lauded by many over the years for India's Champions Trophy win. The win came after he was accused of spot-fixing in the IPL 2013 and was under tremendous pressure from media and public speculations. With the Indian team under a cloud after CSK's team principal and 3 Rajasthan Royals players were accused of corruption, Dhoni was credited for pulling a relatively young team together and forget outside happenings. Virat Kohli claimed in an 2018 interview on Breakfast with Champions that the team just looked to enjoy themselves with Dhoni focussing on making India the best fielding side in the world under his captaincy and that tournament was proof of the same.

On this day, 7 years back, MS Dhoni became the first captain to win all three ICC Trophies—Champions Trophy (2013),World Cup(2011) & WT20 (2007).Fine captain & a champion player. One of India's greatest match-winners. I feel he still has a lot to offer to Indian cricket @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/gVkp4MZuBL — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 23, 2020

MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical since the end of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England where India were knocked out by New Zealand in the semi-final. MS Dhoni was supposed to make a comeback in the IPL 2020 where he was set to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The cash-rich league was considered as a crucial competition to bring MS Dhoni back into the scheme of things.

MS Dhoni's performance in the IPL 2020 would also have decided if he made it to the Indian team for the T20 World Cup that is supposed to be played in Australia later this year. There is no clear picture regarding the 38-year old's future with the Indian team. It will be interesting to see how Dhoni's India career pans out if the IPL 2020 is called off.

MS Dhoni net worth and other details

MS Dhoni net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the MS Dhoni net worth figure is estimated to be ₹760 crore as of March 2020. This MS Dhoni net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player. The aforementioned MS Dhoni net worth also includes his salary from Indian Premier League (IPL) with Chennai Super Kings.

MS Dhoni also earns money through numerous endorsement deals and through his various business ventures. The cricketer is the co-owner of a popular Hockey India League team Ranchi Rays. He also co-owns Chennaiyin FC, a football club from Indian Super League. Additionally, the esteemed wicketkeeper-batsman is associated in brand endorsement deals with Orient Electric, Snickers, Indigo Paints among several others.

MS Dhoni house

The 2011 World Cup-winning skipper also owns some ritzy houses. He likes investing in real estate and some of his biggest assets are his luxurious houses. Among his many real estates, he owns a 7-acre farmhouse on the Ring Road of Ranchi known as Kailashpati.

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER PAGE